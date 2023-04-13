Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to February 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to February 2, 2024, Rocksteady has announced.

There were reports last month that the game had been delayed yet again to late 2023, but Rocksteady has now announced an even bigger push into the beginning of next year. No specific reason for the delay was provided, but it sounds like the game simply needs more time in the oven.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," reads a statement (opens in new tab) shared to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's official Twitter account. "Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

It's natural to speculate that the delay might have something to do with the almost overwhelmingly negative feedback following February's State of Play, in which GR+'s Dustin Bailey expressed his disappointment that Rocksteady's long-awaited return is culminating in yet another live-service superhero game. And not to be overly cynical, but with less than a year to launch, it's unlikely Rocksteady is making any major changes to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's foundation, so don't expect a spontaneous switch to a completely different type of game or monetization model.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally set to release in 2022, but it's now been set back by multiple delays. Hopefully this release date sticks.

Who knows? Maybe Suicide Squad will surprise us and become one of the best superhero games out there.