Weekend gaming deals: PS5 SSD, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Nintendo Switch games on sale

Save big with this weekend's best Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, PC, and PS5 deals

Whether you're looking to pad out your collection or upgrade your gear, there's plenty of gaming deals up for grabs this weekend. Our top picks include a rare saving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nintendo Switch deals on cheap controllers, and the latest game releases. There are some excellent prices on PS5 SSDs and games too. 

With that in mind, we've trawled the virtual aisles of all your favorite retailers to bring you the very best discounts across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. More specifically, we've highlighted our top three deals in each category further down the page. 

Want to go it alone? You can head straight to the latest gaming sales just below. 

Out of all these discounts, our favorites lie with this $5 saving on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (now $39.99 at Walmart), and Amazon's own Nintendo Switch deals - you'll find a $10 discount on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD right now (was $59.99, now $49.99). 

However, if you're really looking to splash some cash (and you've got your hands on the necessary beta update), Amazon's PS5 deals are also looking strong. You'll find the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD for just $342.25 down from $429.99 - that's not far off a record low price.

There are also plenty more discounts on some of the best gaming mouse brands out there, as well as super low prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories as well.

PS5 deals

Nintendo Switch deals

Xbox Series X deals

PC gaming deals

