Weekend gaming deals: PS5 SSD, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Nintendo Switch games on sale

Whether you're looking to pad out your collection or upgrade your gear, there's plenty of gaming deals up for grabs this weekend. Our top picks include a rare saving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nintendo Switch deals on cheap controllers, and the latest game releases. There are some excellent prices on PS5 SSDs and games too.

With that in mind, we've trawled the virtual aisles of all your favorite retailers to bring you the very best discounts across PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. More specifically, we've highlighted our top three deals in each category further down the page.

Out of all these discounts, our favorites lie with this $5 saving on a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (now $39.99 at Walmart), and Amazon's own Nintendo Switch deals - you'll find a $10 discount on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD right now (was $59.99, now $49.99).

However, if you're really looking to splash some cash (and you've got your hands on the necessary beta update), Amazon's PS5 deals are also looking strong. You'll find the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB PS5 SSD for just $342.25 down from $429.99 - that's not far off a record low price.

There are also plenty more discounts on some of the best gaming mouse brands out there, as well as super low prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories as well.

PS5 deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $59.99 Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This is a price we've only seen a handful of times in the past, but if you're yet to catch up on the latest AC adventure, it's one you'll definitely want to take advantage of. Valhalla has been on sale for most of its life so far, but usually only at between $30 and $40 in Amazon's PS5 deals.

PlayStation Plus one year membership | $59.99 PlayStation Plus one year membership | $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

Save $20 - A full year of PS Plus is now 39% off at CDKeys. We have seen this subscription available for as much as 50% off in the past, but if you're looking to top up your membership this weekend, that's still an excellent price. We typically only see larger discounts during major sales.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB internal PS5 SSD | $429.99 Samsung 980 Pro 2TB internal PS5 SSD | $429.99 $342.25 at Amazon

Save $87 - If you're opening up your PS5 this weekend, you'll want to save some cash on the SSD you're installing. These things don't come cheap, but Amazon is knocking nearly $90 off the price of this speedy Samsung 2TB stick. You're getting 7,000 MB s read speeds here, perfect for speeding through those loading screens. Plus, we've only ever seen this model $20 cheaper a handful of times in previous PS5 deals.

Nintendo Switch deals

PowerA Enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch | $54.99 PowerA Enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch | $54.99 $32.94 at Amazon

Save $20 - If you're looking for a wireless gamepad experience but don't want to shell out for a Pro Controller, this PowerA Enhanced model is just pennies above its lowest price ever at Amazon. That's excellent for fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though it's worth noting other color variants aren't quite as cheap in this weekend's Nintendo Switch deals.

| $59.99 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a $10 discount that we see popping in and out of Amazon's Nintendo Switch deals, but still one that's worth taking note of. Skyward Sword HD has skyrocketed through the charts since release, but is still privy to some uncharacteristically early discounts considering this is a significant first party release.

HyperX Cloud Alpha wired gaming headset | $99.99 HyperX Cloud Alpha wired gaming headset | $99.99 $66.99 at Walmart

Save $30 - This is a return to a record low price on the HyperX Cloud Alpha wired gaming headset, and other retailers simply can't beat it this weekend. The wired headset works great with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Not only does the cable detach for easier travel, but it also comes with an extension cable that can plug you in when docked as well.

Xbox Series X deals

Scarlet Nexus | $59.99 Scarlet Nexus | $59.99 $37 at Amazon

Save $23 - Scarlet Nexus just hit an all time record low price at Amazon, coming in at $37. That's an excellent offer considering the physical copy of this game was previously stuck well above $40 even on sale. Sure, it's been around a little while, but this title has been trickling down in price over the last few months.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three month subscription | $44.88 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three month subscription | $44.88 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $5 - You're saving $5 on the $45 price tag of a three month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription here. That's great news considering retailers rarely drop the price on this particular membership. You're getting access to both Xbox Game Pass for console and PC here, with Live Gold included.

Xbox Elite Wireless controller series 2 | $179.99 Xbox Elite Wireless controller series 2 | $179.99 $157.99 at Best Buy

Save $22 - It's been a long time coming, but the Xbox Elite series 2 controller has finally started to take some decent price cuts. This $157.99 price is a record low right now, so even though you're only saving around $20, you're getting a fantastic deal.

PC gaming deals

Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - This is a record low price on an excellent gaming mouse. The Logitech G Pro wireless has never been this cheap, and this is your first chance to pick up that tried and tested power for under $90. We only saw that price drop below $100 for the first time back in June, so this particular pointer has been holding onto its MSRP for a while now.

Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical gaming keyboard | $109.99 Corsair K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical gaming keyboard | $109.99 $97.87 at Amazon

Save $12 - There isn't a massive saving here, but this is one of the best gaming keyboards with a 60% form factor on the market right now. Since its release in March 2020, this piece of kit has held onto its MSRP particularly well, which means this $97.87 price tag is actually a record discount at Amazon.

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor | $349.99 Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor | $349.99 $215.79 at Dell

Save $135 - Other retailers also have this 27-inch Dell gaming monitor on sale right now, but using the SAVE17 promo code to get an extra 17% off at Dell will net you the best price around. Considering Amazon is still charging $249.99, that's an excellent offer.

Be sure to check out our roundups of the best PS5 accessories and best Xbox accessories. Or, if you're struggling to locate a console, take a look at our guides to finding PS5 stock and Xbox Series X restock opportunities.