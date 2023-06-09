Watch Megan Fox eulogize Dr. Lupo and other Diablo 4 deaths: "Not even the best doctor can save you now"

Blizzard somehow convinced Megan Fox to eulogize Dr. Lupo and a bunch of other Diablo 4 deaths in a skimpy outfit.

A few days ago, Blizzard announced that it would start giving personalized eulogies, delivered by Fox, to Diablo 4 players who record their in-game deaths with the hashtag "DiabloDeaths." Since then, a scantily clad Fox has delivered more than 15 of the dang things, which really makes me wonder how much Blizzard is paying her for this little marketing play.

Here's Dr. Lupo's eulogy, in which Fox rather brutally tells the streamer to "enjoy his insides on the outside from now on."

Rhykker fell victim to the Mother's Judgment fight and got his own eulogy.

Towelliee is another popular streamer to have his death memorialized this way.

You get the idea. If you want to see the rest of Fox's punny eulogies, which include ones for regular old players as well as streamers, you can head to the official Diablo Twitter account for more. Blizzard hasn't signaled that it's slowing down these silly videos any time soon, so it's likely we'll see other prominent streamers get the same treatment.

One Diablo 4 player who almost certainly isn't going to be eulogized any time soon is the one who is now the first to beat Uber Lilith on Hardcore mode - after a new hotfix buffed her damage output. (I'm very sorry if I just jinxed you, streamer).



Elsewhere, some Diablo 4 early access players are trying to stoke a class war with standard edition players.