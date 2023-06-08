Diablo 4 hotfixes eliminate infinite XP exploit and buff the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss

Diablo 4 just got two new hotfixes, and one of them patched out an infinite XP exploit.

Fly Hosts, (as well as Fly Hosts resurrected from Trembling Masses) will no longer be a source of infinite XP, according to Blizzard, so that's at least one method of farming XP gone from Diablo 4. It's not really known how many, if any other, infinite XP exploits there are out there, but now there's one less, and that'll hurt farmers.

Elsewhere, as if the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss wasn't already tough enough, it's now even harder to deal with. Although the Level 100 Pinnacle Boss's damage output has increased, its overall health has been reduced, so while it's not quite a glass cannon just yet, it's getting more in that general direction.

Elsewhere in the new hotfixes for Diablo 4, the level range for the World Bosses on World Tier 3 and 4 has increased. There's also some general stability fixes on all platforms, so playing Diablo 4 should be a smoother experience than ever before, which was already admittedly great.

The Elite enemy spawn rates in Diablo 4's dungeons have also been further amended. This is actually the second time the top-tier enemies have had their spawn rates changed in dungeons since Diablo 4 launched last week, which is a pretty rapid clip of adjustments.

For Rogues, the Advanced Twisting Blades' cooldown reduction will now match its tooltip, and for all classes, the Aspect of Unstable Imbuements won't excessively benefit from damage amplification effects. That's it for this edition of Diablo 4 changes, but rest assured they certainly won't be the last.

