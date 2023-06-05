Diablo 4 hotfix makes your life in dungeons a lot easier

Diablo 4 isn't even out in full yet, and it's already received another hotfix.

According to Diablo 4 global community development director Adam Fletcher, yesterday on June 4 saw a new hotfix for Blizzard's latest game. This hotfix chiefly fixed an issue where elite monster packs were spawning in some dungeons with higher frequency than expected, creating a real gnarly time for some poor adventurers.

The team has released another couple hotfixes tonight for #DiabloIV to address some bugs and stability.https://t.co/7eq9SLG8eSJune 5, 2023 See more

Elsewhere though, there's some unnamed "stability and bug fixes" in the new hotfix for Diablo 4. Blizzard isn't saying what these fixes are, but it's the second patch for Diablo 4 that introduces stability changes after patch 1.02 introduced a slate of nifty class rebalances late last week.

This patch was real bad news for Rogue, Barbarian, and Sorcerer players, as all three classes saw some big nerfs. Blizzard must've seen some pre-launch data that indicated these three classes were a bit overpowered, and while it's not good news if you're playing any of these classes, Necromancers and Druids will probably be laughing it up.

It's worth remembering this new hotfix from June 4 won't require you to download a new patch for Diablo 4. It's actually server-side fixes from Blizzard, so all the changes here are immediately implemented in the game without you needing to download a new update.

This is probably just the beginning of a very long line of patches and hotfixes for Diablo 4. Blizzard's clearly going to be rebalancing and tweaking the game until it's just perfect, and who knows how many patches that could take to get just right. It'll be interesting to see if any of these changes provoke a strong reaction from the wider Diablo 4 player base.

