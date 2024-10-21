Black Myth: Wukong just got an Xbox ESRB rating alongside confirmation that a PS5 physical release is imminent, meaning I can finally see what all the hype is about

There's hope on the horizon for Black Myth: Wukong's delayed Xbox launch, with the ESRB quietly rating the upcoming Xbox Series X game just as the developer confirms a physical PS5 launch is coming.

Eagle-eyed Black Myth hopefuls spotted the ESRB rating earlier this week, which grants the Xbox Series X version of the action-RPG a Teen rating alongside its PS5 and PC counterparts. It's been two months since Game Science released Black Myth: Wukong on other current-gen platforms, and with the Xbox Series X launch delayed "until it meets quality standards", it's been a bitter pill to swallow for many owners of Microsoft's flagship console.

At the same time as the ESRB rating appeared online, a post on the official Black Myth Twitter account has confirmed another incoming milestone. "With the master disc for #BlackMythWukong ready, the PS5 physical edition will be available to you very soon," reads the Twitter announcement – meaning that PS5 owners could well see a physical launch before Black Myth arrives on Xbox digitally.

It's a bummer of a situation, but it's not uncommon for games to launch later on Xbox than on other platforms, potentially given the need to optimize for the Series S. We're looking at you, Baldur's Gate 3. Still, the ESRB rating offers at least a glimmer of a promise that Black Myth: Wukong could be launching on Xbox sooner rather than later, though an official release date remains at large.

Black Myth: Wukong is easily among the best and best-looking action RPGs I've played in years, and after 2 hours hands-on I see why the devs don't call it a Soulslike.