The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc talks those Sopranos comparisons: "It’s a very nice thing to be compared to one of the greatest shows on television"

The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc appreciates those Sopranos comparisons, but doesn't think the two shows have much in common.

"You know, weirdly, there was not a lot of influence for the Sopranos, but I understand the comparison. I mean, it's a very nice thing overall to be compared to like one of the greatest shows on television. I feel like we're very different in that we're in Gotham City," LeFranc said during a New York City Comic Con roundtable attended by GamesRadar+.

Since the show's premiere, many reviews and critiques of the show have noted that it feels more like a straight mob/crime-drama, rather than a Batman/DC show. This is partly because of the Gotham created by Matt Reeves, which feels more realistic than, say, Marvel's version of New York.

Because of the show's gritty realism and focus on mafia families, comparisons to the Sopranos – namely Oz Cobb and Tony Soprano – have been inevitable. Some outlets have even compared Francis Cobb, Oz's mom, to Livia Soprano, Tony's mom – though we agree with LeFranc that Oz and Francis have a very different, and perhaps more loving, relationship.

"We're a comic book show. We're, you know, a grounded crime drama too. At the same time, Oz is a very different man. His relationship with his mother, which is a comparison, very different. And I think as the season goes on we unpack that more specifically. Again, it's like, I don't take that as a bad thing. But I do feel like we're kind of our own weird little thing."

The Penguin is streaming now on Max. To keep up to date with the episodes, check out our guide to The Penguin release schedule,

