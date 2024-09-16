The Penguin release schedule: When is episode 1 on Max and NOW?

The Penguin is about to start airing weekly, taking us back to the version of Gotham City introduced to us in Matt Reeves' movie The Batman via the small screen ( don't expect any cameos from Robert Pattinson , though…).

In the wake of the devastation wrought by the Riddler at the end of the film, control of Gotham's crime world is all to play for – and Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb wants power. He's got competition, though, in the form of Sofia (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of late crime boss Carmine Falcone, who proves that she's more than a match for the Penguin.

We've got everything you need to know about The Penguin right here, including what date and time every episode is set to be released – both on TV and on streaming – on both sides of the pond.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Penguin episode 1 release date is September 19, 2024, at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific in the US and 2am BST on September 20 in the UK. If you don't fancy an especially late night across the pond, you can also catch the episode later that day at 9pm BST.

Although the season premiere airs on a Thursday, it's worth noting that the rest of the episodes will be released every Sunday (and, therefore, Monday across the pond) from September 29 – but more on that below.

The Penguin release schedule: When are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

The Penguin episode 1 – 'After Hours' – Thursday, September 19 (US), Friday, September 20 (UK)

The Penguin episode 2 – 'Inside Man – Sunday, September 29 (US)/Monday, September 30 (UK)

The Penguin episode 3 – TBA – Sunday, October 6 (US)/Monday, October 7 (UK)

The Penguin episode 4 – TBA – Sunday, October 13 (US)/Monday, October 8 (UK)

The Penguin episode 5 – TBA – Sunday, October 20 (US)/Monday, October 21 (UK)

The Penguin episode 6 – TBA – Sunday, October 27 (US)/Monday, October 28 (UK)

The Penguin episode 7 – TBA – Sunday, November 3 (US)/Monday, November 4 (UK)

The Penguin episode 8 – TBA – Sunday, November 10 (US)/Monday, November 11 (UK)

How many episodes of The Penguin are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

There are eight episodes in The Penguin. This seems to be par for the course for recent HBO releases, including House of the Dragon season 2 and Industry season 3.

Where can I watch The Penguin?

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

The Penguin is available to watch on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. No matter where you are or which service you're using, though, you'll need a subscription to tune in.

