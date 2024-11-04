The Penguin episode 7 recap and Easter eggs: Oz Cobb's dark past comes to light in the Batman spin-off

The Penguin is edging closer to its finale, and things are getting seriously dramatic for Oz Cobb and Sofia Gigante (formerly Falcone). But there's still time for a brief interlude to find out more about how Cobb got to where he is, and exactly what happened to his brothers. If Sofia's flashback episode left you emotional, 'Top Hat' takes it to a whole other level, revealing the harrowing truth behind Oz's childhood – and his relationship with his mother.

That's not all that happens in the penultimate episode of The Batman spin-off either, as we also move closer to the final showdown between Oz and Sofia. Who will take Gotham's crown? Below we take you through all of the major reveals from 'Top Hat' and cover how they set up an electrifying finale. We've also broken down several Batman Easter eggs we spotted. So grab your top hat and cane, and let's get into it.

The Penguin episode 7 recap *major spoilers*

(Image credit: HBO)

The episode begins with a young Oz trying to convince his mom to watch a movie with him, only for his brothers – Benny and Jack – to interrupt. It's clear Oz doesn't get along very well with his siblings, but the three of them head out for a day out in Gotham, meeting local gangster Rex along the way as their mom works for him.

When the rain starts, the siblings head inside to play flashlight tag in Gotham's underground tunnels. Oz is the first to try to find the others when he has an idea. His brothers are hiding in one of the sewers, which he can't reach with his leg, so he locks them inside as it starts filling up with rain. He leaves them there and heads back home to Francis where he tells her that his brothers have gone to the movies. The rain continues, and the kids still aren't home. They settle in to watch a film themselves while his brothers drown inside the sewers.

Back in the present day, Oz is back home where he finds out his mother has been kidnapped by Sofia. But before he and Victor can leave and find her, Sal Maroni pays him a visit, beating him up with a golf club. Meanwhile, Sofia confronts Francis about Oz, pressing her for details on his childhood and what led him to become a monster. They're not fast friends by any means, as Francis tells her that she'll dance on her grave, before she goes into a vision about her boys.

Sal takes Oz to his headquarters, where he tells the men that he's now in charge of the operation, taking the drug supply. Oz is, as his ma says, always a few steps ahead though, and he instructs his men to turn on Sal, resulting in a shootout in the sewers. Oz kills him, adding to his growing tally this season.

(Image credit: HBO)

Meanwhile, Sofia heads to visit her young cousin in Brookside Children's Home, as she's been asking questions about the night Sofia killed her entire family. We see a softer side to Sofia here, as she tries to convince the girl it was all an accident before she breaks into tears outside the room.

Oz calls her, reveals he's killed Sal, and suggests one final showdown. He offers her the crown to Gotham's underworld if she brings Francis to her. Sofia's not so sure though, telling Dr. Rush that she wants Oz to "suffer" for what he's done. The Penguin lays a trap for her in his hideout, but Sofia sends a car loaded with explosives to him instead as she leads his mom to Monroe's. Aptly, Oz survives the explosion by hiding in the sewer where his brothers died.

In a new flashback, we follow Oz and his mom in the days after his brothers' deaths. Francis gets Oz to dress up as the pair head to Monroe's for an evening out. On the dancefloor, she starts crying as Oz promises that he'll always look out for her before it cuts back to the present day with the gangster waking up in the rubble of the explosions. It's chaos in Gotham, with buildings on fire and people stumbling injured everywhere. "Well if it ain't the Penguin? I'm glad you made it," a man says as he approaches. "Sofia wants to see ya." It's going to be one epic final match-up…

The Penguin episode 7 Easter eggs

(Image credit: HBO)

Rex Calabrese: We've heard him mentioned in passing before, but episode 7 is the first time we meet Rex in person. The gangster does appear in the Batman comics as a mob boss in Gotham way before the Caped Crusader's time. Interestingly, his daughter is none other than Selina Kyle, but it's not clear if that's the story that The Penguin will also follow.

Top Hat: The film that Oz and his mom settle in to watch on the night of his brothers' death is Top Hat. Starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, the sequence that plays out is one featuring several dancers in top hats and tails tap dancing. While The Penguin's version of Oz doesn't wear a top hat, this seems to be a nod to the classic costume the Batman villain wears in the comics.

Gotham City Sewers: Much of the action of episode 7 takes place in the Gotham City Sewers, which are a key location in the DC universe. Previously, they've been used by Batman villains like the Scarecrow and Catwoman in different adaptations.

