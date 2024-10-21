We finally know who's making the new Mario & Luigi RPG, and it's the veteran studio that co-developed Square Enix's incredible Octopath Traveler JRPGs

The developer behind Mario & Luigi: Brothership has finally been revealed, and folks, I'm happy to say Nintendo's upcoming RPG seems to be in good hands.

The reputable Nintendo enthusiast Twitter account Nintendeal shared a screenshot of what appears to be a disclaimer from the eShop that reveals Acquire to be the development team on Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

CONFIRMED: Mario & Luigi Brothership was co-developed by Acquire (Octopath Traveler, Tenchu, Way of the Samurai) pic.twitter.com/MNZvtqdcPEOctober 21, 2024

For the uninitiated, Acquire is a veteran RPG developer founded almost 30 years ago that's primarily known for the Tenchu and Way of the Samurai series, and perhaps most importantly here, for co-developing Square Enix's highly acclaimed Octopath Traveler JRPGs.

In fairness, not every Acquire-developed game has necessarily been met with acclaim (I'm looking straight at you, Akiba's Beat), but it is a very prolific and long-running studio with more hits than misses, and being so closely attached to such a generational JRPG in Octopath Traveler 2 certainly elevates its pedigree a fair deal.

Nintendo has been characteristically quiet about who's making Mario & Luigi: Brothership since the game was announced back in June. The first new Mario & Luigi game in almost nine years hits Nintendo Switch on November 7, but we had a chance to go hands-on with it earlier this month. Definitely read our full Mario & Luigi: Brothership hands-on preview for more on that, but I'll leave you with this brief snippet in case you have any doubts.

"Mario & Luigi: Brothership doesn't reinvent Mario. It doesn't need to. My short time with Brothership was underscored by some proper laughs and grins at the unapologetic fun packed into almost every scene."

Only time will tell if it earns itself a spot on our list of the best Switch games.