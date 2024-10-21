Venom no more - Eddie Brock is now Carnage as he gets his own ongoing title next year

Just as Venom: The Last Dance is about to hit theaters, there's an all-new Venom coming to Marvel Comics with a mystery host taking on the symbiote. But the original Venom, Eddie Brock, is getting his own fresh coat of paint as the new bearer of the Carnage symbiote, as announced during Marvel's Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con 2024.

Eddie Brock: Carnage puts Eddie in the Carnage symbiote, and at odds with his new bloodthirsty companion who craves a level of violence Eddie once thought was behind him. Written by Charles Soule, making his Marvel return, with art by Jesus Saiz, Eddie Brock: Carnage is being described as an out-and-out horror title, and as the second flagship title of the symbiote line along with All-New Venom.

Here's a gallery of images including the main cover for Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 by series artist Jesus Saiz, a foil variant cover by Mark Bagley, and Saiz's concept art for Eddie Brock as Carnage:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The most lethal protector of all! He’s been Venom, he’s been Anti-Venom, he’s been the King in Black…now, Eddie Brock has made his darkest bond yet as he joins with the one-and-only Carnage!" reads Marvel's official description of Eddie Brock: Carnage #1. "Can he control his new other’s endless bloodlust? Or will he give himself over to madness and murder? Join Eddie and Carnage on a journey into the darkest parts of the Marvel Universe with bloody death as their only guide!"

"Carnage is someone that has to kill, so Eddie has to feed him deaths. In order for Eddie to be okay with that, the people he feeds Carnage are serial killers. But Carnage is also an addict, and addicts need bigger and bigger highs," Soule explained of Eddie and Carnage's new status quo. "I'm having a blast with this. Jesus Saiz wanted to do a horror book. This is his wheelhouse. He loves creepy organic things to draw, and I'm giving him everything he can handle."

Eddie Brock: Carnage #1 goes on sale in February.

