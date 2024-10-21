The biggest city-builder at Steam Next Fest is a Lovecraftian nightmare that might be the scariest colony sim ever
Worshippers of Cthulhu is one-of-a-kind scary
Indie developer Crazy Goat Games' Worshippers of Cthulhu is currently the top Steam Next Fest demo in its genre, as well as the top city-builder demo on Steam overall. Based on the game's description, I can see why. The possessed colony sim might be the spookiest in existence.
It appears to follow the blackened footsteps of — if you'll excuse me — cult-classic horror games like Cult of the Lamb and Cultist Simulator in imagining fringe religious activity as a source of mouthwatering power. Though Worshippers of Cthulhu looks like an unconventional city builder in how willing it is to be at once bleak and celestial, its premise melds well with standard city builder goals, like acquiring land and authority.
And so, when boiled down, Worshippers of Cthulhu could be more of a fascinating colony sim rather than horror game; in a greenish world borne from H. P. Lovecraft's cosmic octopus Cthulhu, you'll need to manage your eager followers and build them new cities while crushing or converting your opposition.
That said, Worshippers of Cthulhu also has an irresistible supernatural aspect. While engaging in more mundane city management like supervising production chains, you'll perform rituals to seek blessings from the Great Ones, says the game's Steam description. The more they favor you, the more your dark empire will prevail.
"Our existence is a fleeting whisper in the cosmic winds," the description continues, "and only by awakening Cthulhu can we transcend our feeble existence."
"Anno but with rituals and cultists," said one pleased Steam reviewer. "Nice."
You can test the boundaries of your beliefs with Worshippers of Cthulhu's Next Fest demo, which is available to download for free at the moment, or purchase the game in its new Early Access period. Crazy Goat Games anticipate Worshippers of Cthulhu will remain in Early Access for approximately a year, though the full game does not yet have a release date.
