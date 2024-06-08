Move over, sex update: Cult of the Lamb finally getting local co-op in August, allowing you to take on the roguelike's whole campaign with a friend
Unholy Alliance will introduce new abilities, powers, secrets and more
It's been confirmed that Massive Monster's beloved roguelite Cult of the Lamb is getting its next free update very soon, and it's a big one.
Revealed today during the Devolver Direct presentation, the update is titled Unholy Alliance, and you might already be able to guess what the main feature is from the name. Multiplayer is finally on the way in the form of local co-op, allowing friends (or enemies, I suppose) to take on the entire campaign together, with one stepping into the wooly hooves of the Lamb, while the other becomes the newly introduced Goat.
It sounds like co-op is going to spice up the combat system as we know it, with the ability for the Lamb and Goat to swap weapons, as well as deal critical hits if they sync up their attacks, and even extra damage if they fight back-to-back. Minigames will also be updated to support two players, too, so it sounds like you'll be able to enjoy everything the game has to offer with your partner of choice.
If you don't have a co-op buddy to hand though, fear not, as Unholy Alliance will also bring with it new additions to regular ol' single-player Cult of the Lamb, too. As well as a bunch of new abilities and powers to try out in battle, the update is also adding fresh relics, fleeces, tarot cards, follower quests and traits, as well as some extra secrets for us to uncover.
There's really not long to wait for Unholy Alliance, either, as it's set to hit PC and consoles on August 12. In the meantime, if you've not already played it, you can get stuck into January's free Sins of the Flesh update, which fans embraced as the highly sought after "sex update."
