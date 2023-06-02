The first Diablo 4 patch nerfs Rogue, Sorcerer, and Barbarian, and makes endgame tougher

By Ali Jones
published

Diablo 4 patch 1.02 is already live

Diablo 4 has only just released, but Blizzard is keeping a close eye on the game with an early Diablo 4 patch 1.02 hotfix.

Announced earlier today, Blizzard confirmed that the small Diablo 4 update was a server-side hotfix that won't require an update. It will, however, likely be a little more noticeable for fans of the Sorcerer and Rogue classes, who both receive minor nerfs in the patch.

Diablo patch 1.02 puts the Sorcerer's Flame Shield enchantment on full cooldown when it's initially equipped. That feels like more of an adjustment than a nerf, but if you're really min-maxing it might be noticeable. For the Rogue, a more apparent adjustment has been made to Inner Sight, which will now feature a four-second delay after its unlimited energy expires.

Elsewhere, the Shout skill cooldown reduction affix will no longer appear on items. While not a specific nerf to the class, that should be pretty keenly felt by the Barbarians, who make a lot of use of Shout. It's indirect, but likely to change the way the class plays regardless. 

Across the game as a whole, top-tier players racing to hit the Diablo 4 max level might notice increased health values on Monsters they fight in later World Tiers. By the time you're cutting around the endgame, however, a few extra HP here and there shouldn't be too much of a concern.

Early access for Diablo 4 is available right now, with full access coming soon - check out the Diablo 4 release times for more information. Until then, prepare for hell with our five-star Diablo 4 review.

