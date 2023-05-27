Diablo 4 will immortalize the first 1000 players to hit the level cap, but some people think streamers will dominate

Diablo 4 plans to immortalize the first 1000 players to hit the level cap – but some players are concerned that this will give streamers and reviewers "an unfair advantage".

The race - which invites players to "cheat death" and fight to be one of the first 1000 players to hit the level 100 cap - kicks off on June 1. The first 1000 players to reach the cap will have their username "immortalized on a statue of Lilith".

Consequently, Diablo 4 general manager Rod Fergusson confirmed yesterday that "playtime is up" for reviewers who had the game early in order to prepare reviews, revealing that their "characters and progress" have now been deleted, forcing them to restart.

But some fans have taken to the Diablo 4 subreddit and social media to complain that even with the reset, some players will have an "extreme unfair advantage" because even if their data is deleted, the player "who already know[s] everything about bosses, acts and how to gear and level will have an advantage over [a] player who never done it".

When challenged, Fergusson asked, "how does deleting all their progress and making them start at the same time as everyone else give them an unfair advantage?" But still, some players are calling for anyone with "pre-release full access [to] be ineligible" to enter the race. Blizzard has yet to formally comment on the issue.

Blizzard recently confirmed that it would begin its seasonal content in July and introduce "fresh concepts and ideas" four times a year going forward.

In the latest developer livestream and accompanying blog post, the Diablo 4 team gave a detailed overview of the long-awaited sequel's post-launch plans, including its seasons, free and paid battle passes, the in-game shop, and more.

There will be four Diablo 4 seasons per year, with the first beginning sometime in mid to late July. Each season will have its own unique theme, and while Blizzard didn't get too much into specifics, it did confirm the first season won't be zombie-themed as some have speculated. The theme of the first season will be discussed in detail at some point after launch.

We also recently discovered that although Diablo 4's Nightmare dungeons will scale beyond level 100, Diablo 4 "isn't intended to be played forever" .

Diablo 4 is out on June 6 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and last-gen console systems.