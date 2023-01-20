Watch Love Island UK 2023

Love Island 2023: watch online

Want to watch Love Island 2023? The Winter edition of the UK dating show can be streamed free on ITVX from the US (or anywhere) with a VPN. New episodes air every night, as the glamourous singles flirt, date and argue in a beautiful South African villa. Who stays and who goes? You decide...

Time and date: 4pm ET / 9pm GMT, January 16 - March 13
TV channel: ITV2
Free live stream: ITVX (UK)

Love Island 2023: preview

The brand new season of Love Island UK – hosted by Maya Jama – began on January 16, 2023. The iconic British reality TV show airs every night for a full eight weeks, with plenty of shocks and twists to keep you hooked.

Hunky British farmer Will Young (23) is struggling to find the girl of his dreams, but fiery student Tanya Manhenga (22), racy ring girl Olivia Hawkins (27) and handsome soccer player Tom Clare are all cracking on

How to watch Love Island 2023 in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2 / ITVX

Free-to-air channel ITV2 is home to Love Island 2023. Episodes air at 9pm GMT every night until March 13. You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on old ones via streaming service ITVX – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Travelling outside of the UK? Use a VPN to access ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere. We rate ExpressVPN the best overall. It's effortlessly simple to use, so you really can't go wrong.

How to watch Love Island 2023 when outside the UK

How to watch Love Island 2023 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

Fans based in the US can watch Love Island 2023 on Hulu from January 30 (two weeks after the UK/Australia). Hulu costs from $7.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Or get Hulu, Disney Plus (with ads) and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle for only $13.99 per month. Alongside Hulu Originals like The Dropout, you'll be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and golf.

How to watch Love Island 2023 in Australia

(opens in new tab) 9Now

Fans in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island 2023 – Season 9 – on 9Now (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use. Episodes drop at 6pm AEDT daily on 9Now. To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. 9Now is 100% free – but only available in Australia. You'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) when away from home.

Can I watch Love Island 2023 in Canada?

It's bad news for Love Island fans in Canada: Season 9 has yet to find a home. However, don't forget that UK and Aussie nationals visiting Canada can use a VPN to watch for free, via their home streaming services (ITVX in the UK; 9Now in Australia).

Love Island UK (2023) contestants

(Image credit: ITV)

Tanya Manhenga - 22, biomedical student from Liverpool

Kai Fagan - 24, Science and PE teacher from Manchester

Lana Jenkins - 25, make-up artist from Luton

Ron Hall - 25, financial advisor from Essex

Anna-May Robey - 20, payroll administrator from Swansea

Will Young - 23, farmer from Buckinghamshire

Tanyel Revan - 26, hair stylist from London

Shaq Muhammad - 24, airport security officer from London

Olivia Hawkins - 27, ring girl and actress from Brighton

Haris Namani - 21, TV salesman from Doncaster

Love Island 2023 daily recap

(Image credit: ITV)

Ep 4 (19 Jan 2023): After a game of beer pong (non-alcoholic, mind), TV salesman Haris Namani and airport security controller Shaq Muhammad almost came to blows. During the game, David Salako had been dared to kiss the girl he fancied most in the villa. That girl just so happened to be petite Tanya Manhenga, who remains coupled up with Shaq. When the boys got together for a chat after the beer pong game, Haris started asking David for details about the 30 second snog with Tanya... which set Shaq off.

"You're so annoying, bro. You do this all the time," raged Shaq.

Haris replied: "Shut the f**k up!"

"You do this all the f**king time. You try and sh*t-stir," Shaq fired back. "You sh*t-stir all the time!"

Tanya, watching from afar was nonplussed as the boys held the two apart. Ready for the next installment? Episode 5 is rumoured to feature new bombshells, including argumentative 'Tasmanian devil' Jessie Wynter, who some viewers may recognise from a previous season of Love Island UK. Shaq, if you think Haris was stirring you ain't seen nothing yet...

Ep 3 (18 Jan, 2023): So, Tom chose Olivia (he reckons they "just clicked" but it doesn't look like that from where we're standing). The pair enjoyed "half a cuddle" during the night, apparently. Meanwhile two more bombshells entered the villa, including "model and performer" Zara Lackenby-Brown who tempted Ron Hall out on a vineyard date. Ron, who had minutes earlier declared his allegiance to Lana, suddenly perked up. "What kind of performer?", he asked. His interest quickly waned when Zara explained that she was pursuing acting. And poor Will Young. The hapless TikTok-famous farmer has found himself cast as the 'innocent' country boy, and is now in danger of leaving the show without so much as a peck. Will the Love Island producers hand him a lifeline? Tune in tonight for episode 4 of Love Island 2023!

Ep 2 (Jan 17, 2023): After pulling three of the girls including Lana and Tanyel, Tom made the decision to steal ring girl Olivia from Farmer Will, leaving the poor man single. If Will fails to get a date by the end of the week, he could be leaving Love Island 2023 before it's barely started. Meanwhile, Shaq continued his efforts to pursue Tanya but was pied when he lunged in for a kiss. The Islanders also played a saucy game that led to multiple revelations, not least that Shaq once told a girl he was joining the army in order to get out of having to continue seeing her. What a charmer.

Ep 1 (Jan 16, 2022): Maya Jama welcomed the contestants to the villa and the girls coupled up with the boys. Smooth sailing? Not exactly. Ring girl Olivia chose to steal Kai from Anna-May, prompting a very dirty look. But then Kai stepped forward for 26-year-old make-up artist Tanyel, leaving Olivia single again. She eventually settled for Farmer Will, but soon set her sights on boxer Haris. Just incase that wasn't enough chaos, 23-year-old footballer Tom arrived on the scene in a shock twist. He has 24 hours to get to know the girls and steal one to couple up with...

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9pm GMT on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island FAQ

When does Love Island 2023 start? Love Island 2023 started on Monday January 16 in both the UK and Australia. US viewers will have to wait until Monday January 30 for the show to start on Hulu.

When is the Love Island 2023 final? When does it end? The Love Island 2023 finale is set for March 13, after eight long weeks of pulling for chats, laying it on thick, and insanely-bold moves.

Who is hosting Love Island 2023? Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island. Following the announcement, Jama said: "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders." Laura Whitmore, Caroline Flack's successor and the host of the last three seasons of Love Island, announced in August 2022 that she would be leaving the show.

Who does the voice over for Love Island UK? Famed Scottish comedian and narrator Iain Stirling will once again provide the voiceover as more singletons date and dump potential suitors from Love Island 2023.

What time is Love Island 2023? New episodes of Love Island 2023 air at 9pm GMT every night on ITV2 / ITVX in the UK.

Who is Farmer Will? Will Young, 23, is farmer from Buckinghamshire and a contestant on Love Island 2023. He is TikTok-famous and regularly entertains his 1.1 million followers (@FarmerWill_) with videos of cuddly sheep. Before entering the villa, Will said he finds it "difficult juggling relationships" while working at the farm and he is now "mature enough" to settle down with a wife. He claims to meditate "every night" for 20 to 25 minutes after a girl he was dating told him to start. Will wants natural history broadcaster Sir David Attenborough to play him shirtless while feeding animals in a movie about his life. That is all.

Has anyone from Love Island ever got married? Prepare to be shocked, because the answer to that is a resounding 'yes'. Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow coupled up on Love Island season 3, got married in September 2021, and welcomed their second daughter in May 2022.

