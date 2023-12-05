New Warzone map release time - here’s when what the community is calling 'Warzone 3.0' drops the Urzikstan map

The new Warzone map release time is nearly here, which is drawing excitement from Call of Duty fans as that’s also what time the Urzikstan map and Modern Warfare 3 Battle Pass Season 1 come out.

Dubbed ‘Warzone 3.0’ by the Call of Duty community, Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 essentially ushers in the next era for the popular battle royale. It’s worth noting early that it’s not actually called Warzone 3.0 – as helpful as that would be, it remains Warzone 2.0 – but it does sum up what you’re getting pretty neatly.

Warzone’s integration with Modern Warfare 3 means that your stats will be reset, so we’re all getting a clean slate. Alongside that, we’re getting new weapons and another Warzone map called Urzikstan to explore, which features a drivable train and horizontal zip lines – it looks rad.

Alongside that, there are plenty of quality-of-life updates and other maps on rotation, such as Vondel and Ashika Island. If this all sounds good to you, the good news is that you don’t have long to wait until the new Warzone update comes out. Developer Sledgehammer Games has already revealed the release time, and we’ve spelled it out so you know when it falls in each timezone when December 6 rolls around.

New Warzone map release time

9am PST

12pm EST

5pm GMT

6pm CET

Naturally, it's not all about Warzone tomorrow. Modern Warfare 3 is getting some goodies of its own to kick off Season 1, such as new maps, killstreaks, and ranked play. Me? I'm looking forward to Santa's Slayground event that has fans worried we're for another Krampus-style horror. We can only dream.

We wouldn't expect too much of DMZ, however. While it still exists, Sledgehammer says, "the mode will not be available or interact directly within Modern Warfare III or Call of Duty: Warzone which means that progression and any new Modern Warfare III or Warzone content, including Battle Pass or store bundles, will not sync or carry back into this DMZ mode."

