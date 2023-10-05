New Warzone map Urzikstan revealed with a drivable train and horizontal zip lines

Activision has revealed Warzone 2's brand new map, Urzikstan, a "massive" urban desert battleground with water lanes coming to Battle Royale and Plunder at the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The new map was fully revealed during today's CODNext Showcase delivered by Little Caesars. There are 11 points of interest: Levin Resort, Seaport District, Zaravan City, Popov Power, Urzikstan Cargo, Zaravan Suburbs, Old Town, Low Town, Orlov Military Base, Hadiqa Farms, and Shahin Manor.

Urzikstan is a fictional country featured in 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, 2022's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and come November 10, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. Interestingly, an Urzikstan-based Warzone map was first datamined back in 2020, and it's only just now coming to fruition.

Popular streamer Dr. Lupo was present during today's stream to show off the new map in action, and Activision also gave us a video tour showcasing the points of interest. Check it out:

Get the squad back together - here's your first look at Urzikstan, an urban battleground and the latest Call of Duty #Warzone map coming with Season 01 of #MW3 in December

A lot of the core gameplay elements of the map will be familiar to longtime Warzone players, but there are also plenty of new features to freshen things up mechanically. One of the biggest additions is a drivable train. Operators will be able to choose the speed and direction of the train from the driver's seat, but a team that lands on the back can flip a handbreak and force the team holding the driver cabin to push all the way to the back to release it.

There are also new horizontal zip lines which should give you some increased maneuverability as you navigate Urzikstan. Other changes include the return of the three-lane Gulag, faster Modern Warfare 3-style movement, manually equipped gas masks, and red dots on the mini-map.

In terms of sheer land mass, Urzikstan is apparently "closer in size to Caldera" and slightly smaller than Al Mazrah. It's also been described as denser, with fewer open areas and more urban environments.

