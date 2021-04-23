Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass trailer shows off a new, ice-cold Operator

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass trailer is here, and there's a lot to look forward to, including a new Operator and two new weapons.

The Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass will be available in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, so if anything in the trailer entices you, you'll be able to get your hands on it for both games. First off, there's Wraith, an ice-cold Norwegian Intelligence Services Operator with one of the best haircuts I've seen yet - I can't wait to see what kind of skins they release for her.

Then there are two new weapons, the PPSh-41 SMG and the Swiss K31 sniper rifle. Hilarious name aside, I'd expect the PPSh to become a frequently used SMG in the near future, as Season 2's LC10 became a weapon of choice. I picked up the PPSh in a match yesterday during the Warzone nuke event and I can confirm it's a solid SMG - it even felt like a potential replacement for my MAC10.

The Swiss K31 marks the first time a sniper rifle has been unlocked through battle pass progression since Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War merged seasons, so snipers will be happy. Verdansk 84, the new Call of Duty: Warzone map, is certainly a sniper's heaven, with plenty of high-rise areas offering clear sightlines for headshots, so the Swiss K31 may be a popular choice.

The Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 3 Battle Pass also includes a ton of weapon and Operator skins, charms, stickers, and other odds and ends. For the complete Season 3 Battle Pass details, head to the official Call of Duty blog.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Missiles silos | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone bunkers | Best Cold War guns in Warzone | Warzone Patch notes