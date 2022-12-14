Warzone is once again nerfing a 'pay-to-win' skin

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's LA Thieves skin has officially been nerfed, bringing an end to the saga of Roze 4.0.

The LA Thieves skin is a mostly black, paid skin ostensibly meant for players to show their support of that Call of Duty League team. But players quickly came to the conclusion that its dark appearance could be a big advantage in shadowy areas. It quickly became one of the best-selling items on Steam, and garnered the 'Roze 4.0' name in reference to a long line of skins which seemed to offer similar sorts of advantages.

As you can see in the image above, the skin now has much more substantial red highlights, outlining the goggles in addition to parts of the body.

The new look for the skin actually appeared in screenshots previewing Season 01 Reloaded over the weekend, but today's patch notes (opens in new tab) officially confirm that the devs have "added accent colors to goggles and straps for enhanced visibility." Players have already been looking for refunds on the skin, to mixed success.

There's been some debate over how beneficial the LA Thieves skin actually is, since Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are largely set in brightly lit desert environments - but it at least seems to have been beneficial enough to get addressed directly by the devs. When you've got to pay for these skins, they're going to be under extra scrutiny.

If you're looking for details on how to start the Modern Warfare 2 raid, you can follow that link for plenty of details