War Child UK's gaming fundraiser Armistice 2019 will raise funds for children affected by conflict

War Child UK and Children in Conflict are bringing back the Armistice campaign, which encourages "peaceful gameplay" during November to coincide with Armistice day. The charity gaming fundraiser will raise money for children affected by conflict through live streaming events and a Steam sale for a variety of non-violent games.

Steam and mobile will see a wide range of "peace-promoting" games from developers Snap Finger Click, Dinosaur Poloclub, Oddworld Inhabitants, Bedtime Digital Games, Revolution Software, and Inkle discounted from today November 6 - November 13, with a percentage of all purchases going to the cause. Failbetter's Sunless Skies and Sunless Sea are also included in the special charity sale.

Some of the games included in the sale can be seen below:

Space Engineers (Keen Software House)

(Keen Software House) Feather (Samurai Punk)

(Samurai Punk) AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment)

(Daedalic Entertainment) Mini Metro (Dinosaur Polo Club)

(Dinosaur Polo Club) Democracy 3 (Positech Games)

(Positech Games) Samorost 3 (Amanita Design)

(Amanita Design) 11-11: Memories Retold - War Child DLC (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe)

The "playing for peace campaign" will also see Outside Xbox host the War Child Armistice four-hour Livestream on November 12, with guests including comedians Steve McNeil, Bec Hill, and Jake Lambert, as well as content creators Hannah Rutherford and Stuart Ashens. The charity livestream will involve playing a host of non-violent games and is set to start at 4pm GMT.

The charity has also partnered with Failbetter Games, I Got Games, Digital Legends and Game Insight to create exclusive in-game content to raise funds to support children affected by conflict. You can see a list of all of the exclusive content for the fundraiser listed below:

Guns of Boom (Game Insight): Two new Armistice Insignias/Emblems available, which players can purchase to show their support for children affected by conflict

(Game Insight): Two new Armistice Insignias/Emblems available, which players can purchase to show their support for children affected by conflict Respawnables (Digital Legends): ‘Healer’ gadget returns for a limited time, and can be used to stun enemies and heal teammates without the need to switch ammunition type.

(Digital Legends): ‘Healer’ gadget returns for a limited time, and can be used to stun enemies and heal teammates without the need to switch ammunition type. Afterpulse (Digital Legends): A brand-new IAP containing non-violent content, such as Medic Kits and Lanterns

(Digital Legends): A brand-new IAP containing non-violent content, such as Medic Kits and Lanterns Shadowgun Legends (MADFINGER Games): An Armistice Bundle will be available from the currency and peace-themed stickers.

(MADFINGER Games): An Armistice Bundle will be available from the currency and peace-themed stickers. Imperia Online (Imperia Online JSC): Players can purchase the Armistice Bundle containing a whole host of goodies to help them improve their empire, including Diamonds, Trade Coupons and Economic Schematics.

(Imperia Online JSC): Players can purchase the Armistice Bundle containing a whole host of goodies to help them improve their empire, including Diamonds, Trade Coupons and Economic Schematics. Lords Mobile (I Got Games): The War Child Armistice Pack available for purchase in-game which contains 20% more gems than regular packs alongside a Shield, Chest of Hasty Learning, Speed Up Items and Resources

Last month, the charity teamed up with Children in Conflict to raise money for International Day of the Girl with a campaign involving live-streaming events and game sales with women protagonists.