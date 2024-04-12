Wade Wilson knows about your Avengers Secret Wars theories for Deadpool 3, and he’s trolling you with them

Wade Wilson is trolling us, again. Ahead of Deadpool 3 debuting some new footage at CinemaCon 2024, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman filmed a cheeky intro name-dropping Avengers: Secret Wars.

According to Discussing Film, who was at the event, the footage was preceded by the pair in character telling audiences to switch their phones off with the name drop. Screen Time then shared an even more detailed description of that sequence on Twitter.

It begins with Deadpool saying "So, I heard Secret Wars is finally gonna introduce…" before his phone rings. Then Wolverine pushes him out of the frame and tells him to turn his phone off. Now, while we didn’t hear the compelling end of that sentence, we’re pretty much sure he was implying Doctor Doom.

There have been so many theories circulating about whether or not the Big Bad could make an appearance in the upcoming Avengers film given his importance to the source material – or even if he could be introduced in Deadpool 3. A lot of this is based around the MCU’s big villain issue at the moment, following Jonathan Majors’ exit as Kang.

But it also isn’t the first time we’ve had a nod to Secret Wars either in Deadpool, with the first trailer featuring a particular Easter egg. At the end of that, we saw Wade being knocked to the ground by an old comic: 2015's Secret Wars #5. And that was more than enough to spawn some wild ideas…

So could it happen? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. Right now at least, we have some big Deadpool and Wolverine footage to wade through from the event, featuring implications for the Sacred Timeline and much more.

Deadpool and Wolverine lands in UK cinemas on July 25, and in the US a day later. For more on the MCU, check out how to watch the Marvel movies in order and our guide to the Marvel timeline.