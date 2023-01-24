David Harbour’s chaotic Christmas movie Violent Night is getting a sequel

Christmas has come early. Violent Night, the gleefully brutal festive action movie starring David Harbour as a twisted version of Santa Claus, is getting a sequel.

As per The Wrap (opens in new tab), Violent Night 2 is in the works – and director Tommy Wirkola is back and involved in the project.

"We have time to really crack the script and figure out the story," Wirkola said. "We’ve been talking about where we want to take it and what we want to see."

That could even extend to the actioner folding in more of the Christmas mythos, including Santa’s elves.

"There’s stuff we left on the floor like the North Pole, Mrs. Claus, the elves,” Wirkola teased. "But story-wise I think we have a really, really cool idea that expands on the world and scope, but still keeping that tone that we love from the first one."

Harbour, meanwhile, is set to be plenty busy in the coming years. Stranger Things season 5 – the show’s last – is set to film later this year and one of its stars, Noah Schnapp, has already teased its "perfect" ending.

Away from Hawkins, Harbour is suiting up once more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts, set for release in July 2024.

The actor told Total Film he was keen to explore more of Red Guardian in the MCU. He said, "I love Red Guardian. I can’t wait to pull back the layers. The great thing about him is that he’s not very well-defined in the comics, like some of the other Marvel superheroes. So we can play with him in a different way, and be surprising and unexpected."

Harbour is also appearing in Netflix horror comedy We Have a Ghost alongside fellow Marvel actor Anthony Mackie later this year. For more on what else is coming to the streamer, check out its 2023 movie lineup as well as the list of new TV shows heading your way in the next 12 months.