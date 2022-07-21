Utterly maidenless Elden Ring mod doubles every enemy in the game – including bosses like Malenia

Elden Ring: Double Trouble is an absolutely heinous-looking upcoming mod that doubles every enemy in the game, including its most notoriously challenging bosses.

Grimrukh, the mod's creator, offers a very brief explanation (opens in new tab): "Every enemy and boss in the game, doubled. Coming soon. Sorry in advance to everyone who has ever existed or may yet exist." A few preview screenshots show basic enemies in stereo, as well as doubled versions of bosses like Godrick, Rennala, and yes, even Malenia.

Elden Ring: Double Trouble 👀Every enemy and boss in the game, doubled. Coming soon. Sorry in advance to everyone who has ever existed or may yet exist. @Distortion_2 made me do it

While Malenia is perhaps Elden Ring's most notorious challenge, Grimrukh says (opens in new tab) that "Rennala is one of the hardest bosses in Double Trouble. She was also, by far, the hardest boss to properly clone because of the ~50 different event scripts used in her fight." You are getting at least some assistance in the mod, however, as Grimrukh has added a new Site of Grace outside Rennala's boss arena.

The boss clones get their own goofball names, too, so Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon is joined by Rhonda, Queen of the White Dust. As for Malenia, Blade of Miquella, her clone has an even more appropriate name: Malonia, Middle Finger of Miyazaki.

If you recognize Grimrukh's name, that's no surprise - we've certainly covered his work plenty of times over the years. He's perhaps best known as a contributor to the sequel-sized Dark Souls mod, Nightfall, and he's already built some big additional challenges for Elden Ring with the survival mode mod. He's even brought the concept of Bloodborne's infinite Chalice Dungeons to Dark Souls.

