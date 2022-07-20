Elden Ring legend Let Me Solo Her wants new players to take up their mantle

After helping over 2,000 players defeat one of the most difficult Elden Ring bosses, local legend Let Me Solo Her has decided it's time for them to kick back and let the community do some of the heavy lifting.

The content creator – known as KleinTsuboi online – took to Twitter to reveal that they are hosting a viewer-run stream on YouTube later today (July 20) that will see their summons kill all the bosses for them, starting with Morgott the Omen King. The run is on PC and will kick off at 4pm CST.

Let Me Solo Her confirms to other players asking that they've made a new account for the run that's currently sitting at level 60 and that the group password for their group is "LMSH" if you're interested.

If you've been out of the loop, Let Me Solo Her quickly gained community-wide recognition due to their time helping players take out Malenia. Not only have they been on hand to help out, but – as the name implies – they even do the fight for you, if that's what you want. The deed has certainly proved legendary, though the Elden Ring player's outfit of nothing but a bowl for a helmet, uh, adds to the mystique. Let Me Solo Her's community-wide fame has inspired other players to mimic the player and troll others, so keep an eye out.

Let Me Solo Her's deeds have also reached publisher Bandai Namco, with the streamer getting an actual freakin' sword as a gift – not quite the duel katanas they're known for using, but still pretty darn cool.

