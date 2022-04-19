Let Me Solo Her thanks the Elden Ring community for their support, warns of Tiktok imposter

Elden Ring people's champion Let Me Solo Her thanked the community for their love and support in a recent post which always warns of an imposter making the rounds on TikTok.

"Thank you everyone for the massive support and kind words," they said on Reddit . "It's been a crazy week ever since the hype around 'Let me solo her' took off and I started to see fan arts everywhere, with the video reaching almost 2 million views." The fan art immortalizing Let Me Solo Her even includes some full-fat sculptures.

In an impromptu FAQ of sorts, Let Me Solo Her clarified that their weapons of choice are a +25 Cold Uchigatana with the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War in their right hand, and a +9 Rivers of Blood in their left hand. It's worth noting that because they left-hand Rivers of Blood, they can't use the Corpse Piler special attack which is so busted that players can't believe it wasn't nerfed in the latest update . They say they're level 179 on the Steam version of Elden Ring and "do not plan on leveling up anytime soon," presumably so they can stay within a specific multiplayer level bracket.

"At first I was using the Ash of War Hoarfrost Stomp to fight her mid-range, then learned it wasn't doing enough damage to kill her in preferred time," they explained in a comment. "So I picked up dual katanas and got summoned around 100 times before I felt ready. Also, I was cosplaying and named myself Melina with a blade of calling for a while, so I think some people remember me by that name as well."

"I would like to say that if you want to fight Malenia alongside me, please do so!" they add. They say they're always eager "to help those who are struggling with Malenia, as long as they've tried their best to fight her for a while," solidifying their message to help others help themselves, having received assistance from other players on their own initial Malenia clear.

However, as they explained, "it seems someone is trying to impersonate me and do not carry the intent for why I do what I do." The copycat in question seems to be the TikTok user letmesolomalenia, who uses Let Me Solo Her as a nickname and aped the player's signature, jar-headed look. The real Let Me Solo Her confirmed that they don't have a TikTok and don't stream, and advised players to "be careful" of the phony.

"I will still be helping others fight Malenia for as long as I can, and I would like to thank everyone for making me one of the greatest memories in my life," they concluded.