Zack Snyder shares Justice League Green Lantern concept art

Zack Snyder has shared a new piece of concept art for Zack Snyder's Justice League featuring Green Lantern.

The director posted the image, which shows Batman in his first meeting with John Stewart, to Vero. The artwork is captioned with a quote from the theorist Joseph Campbell, which reads: "We're in a freefall into future. We don't know where we're going. Things are changing so fast, and always when you're going through a long tunnel, anxiety comes along. And all you have to do to transform your hell into a paradise is to turn your fall into a voluntary act. It's a very interesting shift of perspective and that's all it is… joyful participation in the sorrows and everything changes."

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Snyder has talked before about intending to include John Stewart in the Snyder Cut, and has revealed a look at actor Wayne T. Carr shooting the scene, which was eventually cut from the movie.

"We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, 'We really don't want you to do Green Lantern,'" Snyder has explained, adding: "They were like, 'We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement.' So I said all right, I'll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise."

In the finished version of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter arrives in the closing moments to talk to Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne instead.

Snyder has also revealed a look at Carr in costume, albeit just from his phone. This also isn't the first piece of concept art of the scene that's been revealed, either.

"We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn't really do a real suit," the director explained as to why Carr didn’t physically suit up. "The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible, real."

While this particular Green Lantern ended up on the cutting room floor, there are more Lanterns on the horizon – Finn Wittrock has been cast as Guy Gardner in HBO Max's upcoming series, while it was reported in May that Jeremy Irvine is in talks to play Alan Scott.

