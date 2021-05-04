First look at scrapped appearance of Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's Justice League revealed

Wayne T. Carr, the actor who was set to play John Stewart in Zack Snyder's Justice League, has revealed the first image of the scrapped Green Lantern scene.

The actor posted the picture to Twitter, captioned: "GRATEFUL! Stretching between takes. #drivewaystudios #RestoreTheSnyderVerse"

GRATEFUL!Stretching between takes. #drivewaystudios #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/x26f5zjWHnMay 1, 2021 See more

Director Snyder also posted to Vero another view of the scene, which was shot in his driveway.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder Vero)

Originally, John Stewart was meant to appear in the final scene of the Snyder Cut, but the scene was ultimately reworked with Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter instead. Snyder has explained why the change was made: "We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, 'We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern.'" He added: "They were like, 'We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement.' So I said all right, I'll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise."

Snyder also said more about the scene itself at Justice Con: "[Carr is] an amazing actor, an amazingly kind gentleman. And I told him, I said, 'look there's a chance that this doesn't make it in the movie.' We are shooting it in my driveway, so I'm not 100 percent sure he thought it was real."

As you can see in the images, Carr is wearing a motion-capture suit. That's because no physical costume was made for the scene. "We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn't really do a real suit," Snyder explained. "The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible, real."

While we still don't know when we might see John Stewart in the DCEU, a recent announcement revealed that the Green Lantern HBO Max series will feature American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner. The series is set to take place over decades and incorporate the stories of several Lanterns, including Alan Scott and Bree Jarta, though no word on who the others might be just yet. There is also a Green Lantern movie in development, but there haven't been any updates on its status for some time.

The next DC movie to hit our screens will be The Suicide Squad, arriving August 6, 2021. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals here.