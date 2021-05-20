The Green Lantern HBO Max series might have found its Alan Scott

The Green Lantern HBO Max series seems to be closing in on its Alan Scott.

Deadline report that Jeremy Irvine is in talks to play the character. Irvine is probably best known for his roles in War Horse and Jason Bourne spinoff TV series Treadstone.

In DC Comics, Alan Scott is the first character to use the Green Lantern name, and debuted in 1940. He's not usually depicted as being a member of the Green Lantern Corps, and has sometimes been part of a different continuity to the main timeline. In the HBO Max series, we'll see him as a closeted FBI agent in '41. The series will traverse decades, however, and will also include the Lanterns Guy Gardner and Bree Jarta, along with other Lanterns who have yet to be announced. American Horror Story's Finn Wittrock was recently cast as Gardner.

Green Lantern is far from the only DC TV project on the way. Though The Suicide Squad doesn't arrive until this summer, there's already a Peacemaker spinoff in the works, with John Cena reprising his titular role. Matt Reeves' The Batman is also getting a tie-in TV show focusing on the Gotham City Police Department.

Plus, news recently broke of two new animated series landing soon – Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max, with Reeves, J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm all involved, and an animated series titled My Adventures With Superman, starring The Boys' Jack Quaid, is also on the way.

There's no release date for HBO Max's Green Lantern series just yet.