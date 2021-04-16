Zack Snyder details his plans for the unmade Justice League spinoff Atom movie

Zack Snyder has talked about his plans for the unmade Justice League spinoff about Ryan Choi, AKA the Atom. In the Snyder Cut, the character is played by Zheng Kai, an actor who also goes by the name Ryan Zheng.

"I had always had this idea that we would make a movie, a Ryan Choi movie, an Atom movie in China, with Chinese–English and Chinese language," Snyder told Grace Randolph's Beyond The Trailer.

"I think that, frankly, I think Netflix is really good at this," Snyder continued. "We've just done it with the Army of the Dead prequel, Army of Thieves, where it's [an] English, French, and German language movie." Snyder's latest zombie flick, Army of the Dead, is releasing on Netflix this May 21. The prequel is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, who is also one of the stars of Army of the Dead.

Snyder added: "[Army of Thieves] feels international. I think that that was kind of what I had in mind for Ryan, was that we would make a movie set in China, really get the Chinese fans and be inclusive, and make it about a Chinese character. And not that this Chinese character is in the movie, but we're in his movie."

Snyder first revealed his hopes for an Atom spinoff to Esquire earlier this year: "I wanted more for the Ryan Choi character. We had talked a little bit about the possibility of an Atom movie shot entirely in China. I thought that was a great idea."

We're unlikely to ever see the Ryan Choi movie, however – the character was cut from the theatrical version of Justice League, though he does appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Fans have been petitioning Warner Bros. to continue with the "SnyderVerse," though a recent trailer seems to suggest the Snyder Cut is the end of the road, as do comments from Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff. There have been no announced plans for the Atom, either.

