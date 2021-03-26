Zack Snyder fans have tweeted #RestoreTheSnyderVerse over a million times

Following the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a new campaign emerged: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.

In short, the director's fans want Warner Bros. to resuscitate Snyder's vision for the DC Extended Universe, which includes his ideas for Justice League 2. With the so-called Snyder Cut now available on HBO Max, the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse social media campaign has garnered over 1 million tweets, per Discussing Film.

A similar campaign led to the release of the new version of Justice League in the first place. Fans were previously clamoring for the director’s cut after last-minute reshoots led to a total overhaul of Justice League, with Joss Whedon taking over as director. Fans tweeted Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and the studio eventually relented, with Snyder even filming an additional batch of scenes for the release. There's therefore no surprise regarding the new campaign to restore Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe. The new campaign also occurred in line with the fifth anniversary of Snyder's 2016 DECU movie, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. CEO, Ann Sarnoff recently declared that the Snyder Cut will be the concluding chapter to Snyder's trilogy. She made sure to mention that the studio has no plans to release the "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad after it began receiving growing support online.

The #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign shows that DCEU fans' enthusiasm hasn't faded and won’t anytime soon. Time will tell if Warner Bros. will eventually reconsider and give fans what they so passionately want.

