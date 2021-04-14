New HBO Max trailer describes Zack Snyder's Justice League as the "completion" of his trilogy

There's a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, made of footage from both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman. And while that doesn't sound remarkable, some of the marketing text seemingly confirms the worst for those hoping for a Justice League 2: this is the end of the journey for Snyder's vision of the DCEU.

Fans have been calling on Warner Bros. to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, yet the new trailer, released by HBO Max, states that the Snyder Cut marks "the completion of Zack Snyder's trilogy". As you would expect, the comments section of the YouTube upload is filled with fans expressing their want for more, with a few complaining that they believed the video – titled "Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Trilogy Trailer" – was going to be an announcement of Justice League 2 and 3, both of which Snyder has planned out. However, that's not the case, and instead we will have to make do with some nicely edited footage from Snyder's already-released DCEU movies.

Will Justice League 2 eventually happen? It's looking unlikely. The Warner Bros. CEO Ann Starnoff previously said that they will not be developing any follow-ups to the Snyder Cut, adding that the studio's also not looking to release the so-called "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad. Zack Snyder's Justice League has also been described as a storytelling "cul-de-sac" while the director himself has tempered any expectations that a sequel could arrive.

The Snyder Cut is currently streaming on HBO Max in the US and on Sky movies in the UK. If you're caught up on all four hours of the movie, check out our deep dives into everything you could possibly want to know about it here: