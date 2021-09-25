The Witcher: Blood Origin teaser takes us behind the scenes on the new Netflix prequel series

A behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin has been shown off at Netflix's Tudum event.

While a full trailer may be some way off, the peek at production is more than enough to tide us over until we find out more about the prequel. It's really raised our expectations, too. This is going to be big budget, and an expansion of the Continent beyond our wildest imaginations. Everything from tables reads to massive-scale sets were shown off in the behind-the-scenes clip, which you can see above.

Don't expect Geralt to show up, however. It predates the adventures of Henry Cavill's gruff monster hunter by over a thousand years.

Netflix's synopsis, released last year, reads: "Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

Sophia Brown (Top Boy) is set to lead the series as Eile, "an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption."

She'll be joined by Michelle Yeoh, and a large cast of actors including British comedian Lenny Henry and Sex Education actor Mirren Mack.

