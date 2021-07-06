The Witcher prequel Blood Origin casts Michelle Yeoh

Toss a coin to whoever came up with this idea: Michelle Yeoh is joining the cast of The Witcher live-action prequel Blood Origin.

Yeoh will play Scían, who is described as "the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves."

The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actor may even jump into some fight scenes on The Continent. The description continues: "She is an artist with the blade, on a deadly quest that will change the fate of the Continent."

Just don’t expect Scían to cross swords with Geralt or any other characters from the mainline Wicher series. Blood Origin, as revealed last July, is a spinoff series "set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher."

"Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time - the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one," reads the synopsis for the Netflix series.

No release date yet for the six-part limited series, though we do know the creative team behind the prequel.

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra is on board as showrunner, while the main driving force behind The Witcher on Netflix, Lauren S. Hissrich, is acting as executive producer.

Queen & Slim’s Jodie Turner-Smith was due to play the lead, Éile, but departed the role due to scheduling conflicts. A major villain from The Witcher series of games, Eredin, has also been linked to an appearance in Blood Origin according to a report from Redanian Intelligence.

The Witcher season 2, Blood Origin, and upcoming animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf ensures Witcher fans will be feasting well for the foreseeable future. We could even be finding out more about the new adventures very soon.

WitcherCon, a joint event between Netflix and The Witcher game developers CD Projekt Red, is taking place on July 9. Expect possible release dates and maybe even a teaser or two…

