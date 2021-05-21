Warzone Survival Camps, Rambo POW dog tags, and combat bow locations

If you want to find Warzone survival camps, Fallen Soldier Rambo POW dog tags, a combat bow which fires explosive arrows, and good loot, then we have a full map and an explanation of what's going on. These new survival camps appeared for the 80s Action Hero event in Warzone, dropping jungle themed huts as new points of interest around the map. Find one and you can earn rewards and some handy gear.

However while the official Call of Duty Warzone blog and in-game event challenges talk a little about the new locations, and what you can do with them, it's not been super clear. So coming up we'll cover everything you need to know about the Warzone survival camps, Rambo POW dog tags and combat bow.

Where to find Warzone survival camps

(Image credit: Activision)

You have two options if you want to find all the Warzone survival camps. The first is to head to the Military Base at the top of the map and head to Hangar 21 on the north side. Inside you'll find a map on a whiteboard you can interact with that will update your in-game map with 10 green circles, marking out the general areas of each survival camp.

(Image credit: Activision)

However, you don't need to update your map as the Warzone survival camps don't move around. Instead you can just use this Warzone survival camp map to drop straight in right at the start of a match:

Warzone Survival Camp map

(Image credit: Activision)

In terms of what you're looking for, while each survival camp is slightly different (one's a repurposed tunnel for example), they all have a similar look - camo netting and vines covering them, with red doors and a red flag somewhere. Something like the image below. They're nearly always in the trees or tucked away to some degree.

(Image credit: Activision)

As well as the POW dog tags and Combat Bow, these places often have some good loot - nearly every one we've visited so far has dropped legendary and epic guns, as well as Killstreaks like UAVs or Precision Airstrikes - making them well worth checking out at the start of a match for some good guns, gear, and cash.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a Rambo POW dog tags, representing a Fallen Soldier, at every Survival Camp when each game starts (confusingly the challenge calls them Rambo POW dog tags while the in-game item appears as Fallen Soldier Tags). However, they can only be collected once. So, chances are you won't find any after the first few minutes of play. That's why it's best to use the map up there and drop straight in right at the start of a match and get it out the way quick. You can do it in Battle Royale or Plunder.

It's also possible that you can only collect one per match. I've never found a second in a game, and had to find the three you need in three separate matches. That said, the chances of reaching a second camp that hasn't been searched already is next to zero, so it might just be that all the other tags are scooped up in the first few seconds of play.

Where to find the Warzone Combat Bow

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll find a Warzone Combat Bow at some of the Survival Camps but it's not a given. Again, like the Fallen Soldier tags it's likely Combat Bows get scooped up in the first few seconds of a match - not surprising given how deadly the explosive tipped arrows are. However, it's not a guaranteed spawn, so if you find an intact camp without a Combat Bow you just got unlucky.

If you can find one though it's a deadly thing to have. It's an insta-kill on a hit, with the splash damage able to wipe teams. It'll instantly destroy small vehicles with a direct hit and take down big attack choppers with a single hit.

(Image credit: Activision)

When you collect the third and final Rambo POW tag and round up all the Fallen Soldiers you'll instantly complete the challenges and see a message flash up on screen. Your reward for finding them all is 1000XP and the Action Packed calling card:

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone Season 4 | Nakatomi Plaza Warzone vault | New Warzone map | Warzone Adler Intel contracts | Call of Duty Warzone tips | Warzone Error codes | Is Warzone down? | Warzone best guns | Warzone Patch notes | Best Warzone FARA 83 loadouts | Warzone best MAC-10 loadouts | Warzone best FFAR loadouts | Best Warzone M16 loadouts