The best Warzone Grav loadout options - Maximum potential, high recoil

The new Warzone Grav assault rifle is a great option if you know how to handle high recoil. With the right loadout it's a strong Call of Duty Warzone option, in line with many of the Black Ops Cold War rifles, featuring moderate damage, but has a lot of kick. The Grav feels like the Fara 83 or AK-47, but with slightly different stats, such as a faster time to kill potential (if you get one headshot). As we mentioned, though, this assault rifle can be hard to use due to its high recoil, so new players might want to practice before using the Grav.

Thankfully, if you use the right Grav Warzone loadout attachments, you’ll be able to excel in many situations. That’s the best thing about the Grav: It’s quite versatile, meaning you can build it in a few different ways. The Warzone best Grav loadouts are ideal up close, at long range, and even as a sniper support, so we’ll cover how to build it for most situations. These are the Warzone best Grav loadouts.

The best long-range Grav loadout in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 21.3” Task Force

: 21.3” Task Force Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine: 50 Rnd

First up is the standard long-range assault rifle build. It prioritizes recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range. Since the Grav has such high recoil, you’ll need all the attachments that make the weapon as stable as possible.

Start with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle for sound suppression, better vertical recoil control, extra bullet velocity, and improved damage range. This will hurt your aim down sights (ADS) speed, but with a long-range build that isn’t as much of an issue. Follow that up with the 21.3” Task Force Barrel, which adds even more bullet velocity, along with horizontal and vertical recoil control. This gives the Grav maximum effectiveness at range.

Since this is a long-range build, you’ll want to use an Optic such as the Axial Arms 3x to have plenty of zoom. In Warzone, many of your engagements occur at long range, so you’ll want as much zoom as possible without penalizing your ADS speeds.

With most long-range builds, we advise applying the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel for extra vertical and horizontal recoil control. This attachment is practically essential on the Grav, as its recoil can be difficult to control. Finally, we recommend the largest Mag - in this case the 50 Rnd to have plenty of ammo. There are a variety of other Magazine types, but for the long-range build, you’ll want to maximize ammo so you’re more likely to secure kills from afar.

The best Close-range Grav loadout in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Magazine : 50 Rnd

: 50 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Pistol Grip

Next up is the exact opposite build. This is a Grav close-range loadout, prioritizing movement and ADS speeds. Swap over to the Suppressor Muzzle to keep your weapon suppressed, without penalizing ADS times. It also does enhance your bullet velocity and sprint to fire speed, which is a nice bonus.

Then, we love the Tiger Team Spotlight Laser, which improves your movement speed and aim walking movement speed. When using a weapon as an SMG, movement speed can be the difference between winning and losing a gunfight, so it’s always good to be light on your feet. After that, the Raider Stock is ideal for boosting your ADS firing move speed, aim walking movement speed, and sprint to fire time. Essentially, you’ll be able to start shooting much faster with this build than before.

Stick with the 50 Rnd Magazine to give yourself plenty of ammo, and then top it off with the Airborne Pistol Grip. This attachment gives you even better ADS speeds, along with enhanced flinch resistance and aiming stability. With this being an assault rifle, it’ll never truly feel like an SMG, but you can certainly get close. It works surprisingly well.

Warzone Sniper support Grav loadout

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Magazine : 50 Rnd

: 50 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Pistol Grip

For the final build, let’s cover a loadout that falls somewhere in the middle. This is a sniper support build meant for covering your bases up close and at mid-range. For anything beyond that, you can swap over to your sniper, but within around 30 meters or so, the Grav can be your best friend.

Swap back over to the Agency Suppressor for this build, giving you a bit more range and recoil control to secure those mid-range kills. From here, equip an Optic, preferably something with low zoom like the Microflex LED so you can clearly see your targets. After that, we advise switching back over to the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel since you’ll need to offset not having a barrel. As always, keep the 50 Rnd since you can’t go wrong with max ammo.

Finally, we recommend utilizing the Airborne Pistol Grip Rear Grip to give you better ADS speeds and aiming stability. You’ll find the Airborne Pistol Grip useful up close, as it counters some of the penalties of the heavier attachments like the Field Agent Grip and Agency Suppressor.