Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts - prioritize movement and close-range battles

These Warzone best PPSh 41 loadouts are the strongest builds for the new SMG added as with Warzone Season 3. This weapon first made an appearance in Call of Duty: World at War and is known for its high ammo count and fast rate of fire.

Since the PPSh 41 is an SMG, you likely won’t be getting any long range kills with it, but thanks to its attachments, you can make some of the best PPSh 41 loadouts in Warzone in a variety of ways. In this guide, we’ll show you the best attachments to use for a variety of scenarios, from medium range, to close-quarters, and situations in between. These are the best Warzone PPSh-41 loadouts.

Warzone best PPSh 41 loadout: Best for close range

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Sound Suppressor

: Sound Suppressor Laser : Mounted Flashlight

: Mounted Flashlight Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Ammunition : 55 Rnd Drum

: 55 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The PPSh 41 is an SMG, so naturally it’s a great weapon to use in close range situations. With that in mind, you can get away with using the regular Sound Suppressor Muzzle instead of the GRU Suppressor (more on that below) in this PPSh 41 loadout. The Sound Suppressor is much lighter and allows for faster ADS speeds, while still keeping you off the mini map.

Likewise, you should skip using a barrel with this build since you’ll be using it up close. Along with that, we advise sticking with the Mounted Flashlight Laser, which improves your movement speed and aim walking movement speed without negatively impacting your accuracy.

Next up, go with the Raider Stock for faster ADS firing move speed, a boost to aim walking movement speed, and a faster sprint to fire time - all of which are ideal up close. With the PPSh 41, you'll always want to at least use the 55 Rnd Drum Ammunition since it blows through ammo so quickly. Finally, go with the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip for faster ADS times, without penalizing your movement speeds.

Warzone best PPSh 41 loadout: Best for medium range

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7” Task Force

: 15.7” Task Force Optic : Millstop Reflex

: Millstop Reflex Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum

You can build the PPSh-41 to work at medium range, thanks to its decent accuracy and manageable recoil. To do so, equip the GRU Suppressor Muzzle for sound suppression, better vertical recoil control, higher bullet velocity, and high damage range, which will all come in handy at medium range.

Then, stick with the 15.7” Task Force Barrel to improve your damage range, bullet velocity, and strafe speed - again, to improve your odds at eliminating a player when taking those medium range shots. Since you’ll be using this PPSh 41 loadout at medium range, you should consider equipping an Optic of some kind, such as the Millstop Reflex or something similar. This will help keep you on your target.

Next up, we highly recommend going with the Spetsnaz Grip Underbarrel to improve your vertical and horizontal recoil control. This is ideal at medium range and you’ll notice a difference. Finally, go with the Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum to boost your ammo capacity, which you’ll need at longer distances since the shots to kill increase the farther away your target is.

Warzone best PPSh 41 loadout: Best all-around

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.7” Task Force

: 15.7” Task Force Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Ammunition : 55 Rnd Drum

: 55 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Though, as always, it’s a good idea to have a PPSh 41 loadout that works in more than one type of situation, which is where this PPSh 41 build comes into play. Just like before, equip the GRU Suppressor for that added vertical recoil control, higher bullet velocity, and damage range, while keeping you off the minimap.

After that, stick to the 15.7” Task Force Barrel for the same reasons described above. These first two attachments will assist when eliminating players at farther distances. Follow that up with the Raider Stock for faster ADS firing move speed, faster aim walking movement speed, and faster sprint to fire time, just like with the close-quarters build.

For this loadout, we recommend the 55 Rnd Drum Ammunition so you don’t impact your mobility too much, while still preserving an effective amount of ammo to take out more than one player before needing to reload. Finally, we advise using the Serpent Wrap Rear Grip to improve your ADS speeds.

As you can see, this is effectively a hybrid of the previous two builds, prioritizing accuracy at range, while also allowing for fast mobility and ADS speeds. This will be the most practical build, as it’ll allow you to take on enemies up close and at medium range.