The best Warzone M16 loadouts: Two-burst your enemies like a pro

It's a weapon players have always gravitated towards, and the best Warzone M16 loadouts make it clear why. The M16 is famous for its semi-auto triple burst shots and to be frank, this weapon absolutely shreds in Warzone - to the point where it will more than likely be nerfed in a future update. Nonetheless, these are the best M16 Warzone loadouts to use right now.

Arriving as part of the integration that's seen Black Ops Cold War weapons arrive in Verdansk this powerful weapons is bound to upset a few people. Mainly anyone not using one. It’s been discovered that all the weapons from Black Ops Cold War are designed with 150HP in mind, while the weapons in Modern Warfare (and vanilla Warzone) are built for 100HP. That’s why the Cold War weapons deal such high damage. We imagine this will likely be patched soon since those weapons have such a massive advantage. For now, enjoy taking out enemies in two bursts with the M16.

Warzone best M16 loadout: Medium to close range combat, and stealth

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Silencer

: Agency Silencer Barrel : 16.3” Titanium

: 16.3” Titanium Optic : Hawksmoor

: Hawksmoor Ammunition : 45 Rnd

: 45 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

While the M16 is best used in long range scenarios, you’ll find that it can still be effective at medium - and even close range - encounters. It’s a lot harder to use like this, but if you’re an aggressive player who likes to sneak up and take enemies out up close, you’ll likely enjoy this class.

For starters, the Agency Silencer is a must. Not only does this keep you off the radar when firing, but it also improves your vertical recoil control, which is ideal in any situation. The key to this class is the 16.3” Titanium Barrel. It vastly increases the rate of fire, and trust us, you’re going to need the boost when battling out up close.

Since the iron sights aren’t the best, we recommend sticking with something like the Hawksmoor Optic so you can line up your shot easier. In Warzone, it can sometimes take a while to eliminate your opponent, even if all your shots connect. With this particular setup, you can actually down your enemy in two bursts if you get headshots, but regardless, we still advise to use the 45 Rnd Magazine just in case. This will ensure you’ve got plenty of ammo in your clip to get multiple kills at once. To finish things off, stick with the Airborne Elastic Wrap Rear Grip for a huge boost to your aim down sights (ADS) speed. This also allows you to aim while going prone - perfect for “drop shotting.”

For a secondary, it’s best to use something that compliments the M16 like a shotgun or akimbo .357 magnums. If you’re sticking up close, it might not be a bad idea to use the new sledgehammer or other melee weapon.

Warzone best M16 loadout: Long range combat

(Image credit: Activision)

Barrel : 20.5” Task Force

: 20.5” Task Force Optic : Visiontech 2x

: Visiontech 2x Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition : 45 Rnd

: 45 Rnd Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Despite how effective the class above is, the M16 is a behemoth of a weapon when used at long range. If you play your cards right, you can eliminate your enemies in just two bursts, as long as your opponent is within a certain range and you’ve got the right attachments.

With this class, switch to the 20.5” Task Force Barrel to increase your damage range, overall damage, and bullet velocity. This is key to getting those two-burst eliminations from afar. It will make your weapon’s rate of fire slightly slower, but at medium to long range, it won’t matter much since you’ll be taking down your foes with ease.

With this being a weapon primarily used at long range, we advise using an Optic like the Visiontech 2x to get a better view of your enemies. Then, equip the Field Agent Foregrip to improve your vertical and horizontal recoil control. This, again, is very important when trying to pull off long range kills. Stick with the 45 Rnd Magazine for the reasons listed above, as well as the Airborne Elastic Wrap.

For a secondary, it’s highly recommended to use some sort of SMG like the Mac 10 or MP5. This class is built for long range encounters, but in Warzone, you’ll want all your bases covered for any situation.