Walmart announces PS5 restock for tomorrow - here's how to get your new-gen console

Walmart Plus Walmart Plus is the only way to get access to tomorrow's PS5 restock. This makes it worthy of a spin for those still chasing PS5 stock this year. At $13 a month, it's not bad value, given its other benefits, but it'll surely have paid for itself if it bags you the console. You can also go for the 15-day free trial to test it out first but remember: trial users won't be able to gain early access to this PS5 restock.

After a long February, with very few PS5 restocks, Walmart has come in clutch at the end of the month. If you're still searching for a PS5, you're in luck as Walmart has confirmed that they will have stock available tomorrow, 24th February. This will be the first restock on PS5s from Walmart since mid-January.

However, this drop will be for paid Walmart Plus Subscribers only. Something we've suspected after their last fall was in a similar fashion. The restock PS5 items will be available on 24th February at 12pm ET, giving you plenty of time to prep. If you're desperate for a PS5, you can still sign up for the paid subscription service; the free trial will be no good on this occasion.

Elsewhere, Gamestop has also had a huge new-gen restock, but unfortunately, it's not on PS5s. However, they have been consistent with restocks on Xbox Series X, and a restock on PS5s is still pending so here hoping that we see a PS5 restock soon. Best Buy is still due to have a nationwide restock; not only are they sold out on consoles, but many of the accessories too, suggesting that restock on a PS5 and accessories is on its way. Best Buy's last restock was in January, and it's been well over a month since we saw a PS5 readily available from them. Lastly, all eyes are still on Amazon for a possible restock towards the end of this week. After no restock in January and the last restock date in December 2021, we are all eager to see if Amazon delivers on a PS5 restock.

For UK gamers, we've seen back-to-back restocks from Amazon, PlayStation Direct, and Very, with more stores possibly restocking soon too.

The two things you need are that Walmart Plus membership and some good luck, but we've also included some more useful links and tips below to help you finally snag one of the new-gen consoles.

PS5 restock at Walmart

PS5 | $499.99 at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock is going to be a proper stock drop. And that means you've got to be prepared to be as smooth and as quick as possible. It'll be just as highly sought-after as it has been all year, so get there in advance and be prepared to strike.



PS5 Digital Edition | $399.99 at Walmart

This Walmart PS5 restock will also have the Digital Edition up for grabs too, so if you're looking to go digital-only in this new-gen of consoles, then this is the one to aim for today. Proving very popular indeed, alongside its disc drive brother, the fight will be fierce for this model.



Which PS5 should you buy?

The PS5 launch gave gamers the choice of two consoles, Digital version and Disk Version. Both console perform exactly the same. The specs on both the digital and disk version are AMD Zen 2-based CPU, the same 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit memory, and the same 825GB SSD.

PS5 ($499.99) | Check at Amazon

Those of you who love collecting hard copies of games should go for the disk version. The disk version supports PS4 game disks, making it easier to play previous gen titles without having to buy them all over again.



PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99) | Check at Amazon

The Digital version is for those of us who don't necessarily need to have a hard copy of games, and with the Playstation store right at our fingertips buying a game and downloading them straight to our consoles has never been easier.



Our PS5 restock top tips

Learn your retailers

Bookmark the retailers who are likely to restock on PS5. Look at the patterns of how PS5 restocks have been going so you can have a general idea on who is likely to restock next and when those stock drops will appear.

Follow PS5 restock channels on social media.

These dedicated PS5 stock trackers are often the fastest way to be notified of new consoles hitting the shelves. Switching on notifications and cherry picking your follows can really pay off considering you'll need to be speedy to scoop up a console.

Consider memberships

Unfortunately many retailers are now in the habit of offering PS5’s to their subscribed customers. It might be worthwhile getting a subscription, if it means being first in line when the stock drops. Walmart, for example, often hosts PS5 restocks for its Walmart Plus customers only.



Check for PS5 restocks today

