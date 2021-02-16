Valheim crafting progression – how to craft the tools you need to progress

Our Valheim crafting progression guide will help in a game without a story where you can go wherever and do whatever you want. In Valheim, progress happens as you unlock new building objects and items by picking up a core ingredient that makes up the thing you want to craft, so until you find that component, you can't see the crafting recipe. This means that if you suddenly hit a wall of things to do or you're not sure where to go next, this Valheim crafting progression guide should help you find your way.

Valheim crafting progression guide

(Image credit: Coffee Stain Publishing)

The way this Valheim crafting progression guide works is by listing the core components you need to find in order to unlock all the craftable items and objects in the game. Follow our explainer on how to get each one and you'll slowly make your way through Valheim, taking down the bosses as you go. Valheim has countless resources and materials to continue upgrading your equipment, but this list is a general path that you should be looking to take through the game.

1. Wood

First up is an easy one; wood. As soon as you spawn in Valheim, you want to punch the small trees and collect some wood, which will allow you to make all of, but not limited to, the following:

Workbench

Walls and roofs

Club

Hammer

Chests

2. Stone

It goes without saying, but alongside punching trees at the start of the game, make sure you're also picking up loose stones. This will unlock various stone tools for you to use.

Stone axe

Stone pickaxe

3. Flint

Flint is another core ingredient that you can acquire early on. It spawns on the ground along beaches, so just run to the nearest coast and pick up as many as you can. This will get you some more weapons and tools.

Flint spear

Flinthead arrows

Flint axe

4. Leather Scraps/Deer Hide

Both Leather Scraps and Deer Hide come under the same header because the two go hand in hand. You obtain them by killing boars and deer respectively, and they're vital for crafting early game armor, weapons, tools, and more.

Boats

Leather armor

Bows

5. Bronze

Bronze is made by smelting Copper and Tin Ore, then combining the ingots at a rate of two Copper to one Tin. This is what you need for all bronze weapons and armor, along with the all-important Cultivator, used for farming. You can only start mining Copper and Tin when you've defeated Eikthyr, the first boss.

Bronze weapons

Bronze armor

Cultivator

6. Core/Fine Wood

Core Wood can be found exclusively from Pine Trees in the Black Forest, while Fine Wood is found exclusively from Birch and Oak Trees in Meadows. Both are used for crucial building parts and tools, including Portals.

Portal

Log poles

Ward

Stagbreaker

7. Iron

Scrap Iron can be found from Muddy Scrap Piles in the Swamp biome, which is where you'll need to head after defeating the second boss, The Elder. Smelt it to make Iron, which is a step up above Bronze, and is used for all manner of weapons, armor, and tools.

Iron axe

Iron longsword

Iron scale mail

Stone cutter

8. Silver

Once you've defeated Bone Mass in the Swamp, you'll need to head to the Mountains, where you can mine Silver Ore with an Iron Pickaxe. Smelt it to get Silver, which is a step up on Iron, and needed for plenty of better gear.

Frostner

Silver sword

Wolf armor

9. Black Metal

After you've killed Moder in the mountains, you can head to the Plains biome and kill Fulings to obtain Black Metal Scrap. Smelt it in a Blast Furnace and you'll get Black Metal Bars, which is the strongest material in the game at this stage. Although, as an early access game with more areas and biomes on the way, that could change at anytime with future updates. Again, it's mainly used for weapons, tools, and armor.