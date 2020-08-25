Upgrade your antivirus security with 74% off Avira's Pro software

Making sure your computer is secured used to be a bit of a faff, especially in the days before widespread tech literacy, but nowadays it can be as simple as installing a bit of antivirus software and letting it take the lead. Case in point: Avira offers its Antivirus Pro service, with basically everything you'd ever need, and it's got a big discount going.

Why do I need this, you might be thinking? Well, as more of our lives become dependent on our computers, and the security of those computers, making sure that no one can see what you're doing – let alone control your machine – is very important.

To quickly summarise, Avira's Pro offering includes antivirus (naturally), anti-scam protection (including Covid-19 scams), removal and repair of damaging software, email protection, secure shopping and downloads, a firewall manager, and an ad blocker. So, basically everything you could possibly need.

This is definitely one of the strongest deals we've come across recently, saving a huge 74% over the lifetime of the deal while providing advanced security for you and whoever else. Not happy? There's a 30-day money-back guarantee on top.

Avira Antivirus Pro | Save 74% – $9.99 or £7.99 for one year | Buy in the UK | Buy in the US

As we've outlined, this is one of the more comprehensive antivirus services around and at these prices, there's no reason not to upgrade your security setup today, safeguarding whatever it is you do or want to keep protected.View Deal

