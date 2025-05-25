This standing desk gives me plenty of space for a full gaming setup, and it's $150 off for Memorial Day

Flexispot has launched its annual Memorial Day sales, and nestled among the savings is the sit-stand desk I've been using for well over a year now. I made the upgrade when I grew tired of squeezing my full laptop setup onto a regular Ikea model, and haven't looked back since.

You'll find the Flexispot E7 Pro available for $449.99 (was $599.99) at the brand's own site right now, a full saving of $150. Considering the very best standing desks on the market will usually cost you more than $600 in the first place, $449.99 is looking particularly strong right now.

The extra space means I've upgraded my monitor, added a laptop cooler stand, and keep all my gadgets within close range - all while still keeping ample room for my keyboard and mouse. It's a must-see for anyone looking for a little wiggle room in a PC setup (with some handy stand functionality baked in).

Should you buy the Flexispot E7 Pro?

I first reviewed the Flexispot E7 Pro back in 2023, and loved the super smooth adjustments and easy control panel (fixed to the underside of the right-hand side). It's the depth that has me recommending it to anyone I know with a PC setup, though. I can fit two laptops down the left-hand side and still have room to spare, with a 32-inch monitor floating in the middle, and a stand for accessories running down the right.

Having gone through my fair share of cheaper generic desks, that's not something you find in the cheaper price brackets. Yes, setup is a lot. This is a large, heavy desk that takes at least two to put together (the legs alone nearly took me out), but at the end of it, the Flexispot E7 Pro is sturdy enough for even the heaviest of PCs.

There are some downsides compared to more traditional gaming desks. With nothing underneath there's no built-in storage (I've added a cheap drawer underneath with some Gorilla Tape but that's about it). Still, cable management is all handled by a handy runner underneath, which stretches far enough along the back to hold a monitor, laptop, and additional power packs.

