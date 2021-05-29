Upcoming Biomutant patch will make changes "based on community feedback"

Biomutant developer Experiment 1O1 has promised an upcoming patch will bring "fixes and changes based on community feedback".

While the team stopped short of confirming when the patch was coming – "soon" was all the developer would say – it did confirm that the patch would first roll out on PC, and then later to console versions of the game, too.

"We are working on an update for Biomutant which we will hope to get into players' hands soon," Experiment 1O1 said in a tweet earlier today. "Most likely we will be able to deliver the update to PC platforms first and then to consoles.

"The update will include bug fixes and changes based on community feedback."

A follow-up tweet also confirmed the team was working on "the pacing of dialogues, narrator settings, difficulty settings, video settings like depth of field and motion blur, loot and enemy tuning as well as sound and combat".

Biomutant released earlier this week to a mixed reception. As editor Sam explained in the GamesRadar+ Biomutant review , "there is a great game in here," and while "Biomutant's world and its characters are wonderful and brilliantly silly, these elements clash against some of the more serious elements of the core story.

"The intensely formulaic and repetitive moments distract from the brilliant ones that'll have you nodding in approval, or laughing at its bizarreness. And it all comes down to the fact it doesn't really know exactly what it is or wants to be. If you got Biomutant in a sale, you wouldn't be sad, but as a full-priced offering, it feels too confused to easily recommend."