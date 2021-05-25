Biomutant map - size and regions explained

The Biomutant map is pretty much what you'd expect any open world game to have; a number of regions with different biomes and environments, and side quests that take you from one end of the world to the other. After you finish the tutorial in Biomutant, you can travel pretty much wherever you want with a few caveats, but if you want to see the fully uncovered Biomutant map for yourself first, you've come to the right place.

Biomutant map explained

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

When you finish the lengthy intro tutorial, you'll be in the Whereabouts region, one of eight biomes. From here, you can go north-east to the Surfipelago (very water-based) or north-west to the Deadzone (extremely barren and apocalyptic), but I'd recommend following the main story until it takes you there because you'll receive the unique transport vehicle you need to explore these areas fully.

The Fnackyleaves, Yerpfields, and Knupstonies all come next, which are much more natural, full of trees and green landscapes. Then there's Mushimosh MIre which, as you'd expect, is basically a swamp. At the very top of the map are the Kluppy Dunes, which is desert-focused. Meanwhile, the very central point of the map is the Tree of Life, which you'll return to frequently in order to speak with Out-of-Date.

The Biomutant map size is approx 6.5km from top to bottom and 5km from one side to the other. Within this are plenty of secrets and hidden goodies to find, along with collectibles that are marked on your map via the respective side quests. You'll never be short of something to do in Biomutant, even if it is just collecting the next Stronkbox or Ring-dinger.