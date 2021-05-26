Biomutant class guide - all classes explained, including Mercenary

Picking the best Biomutant class isn't an easy job because a lot of the perks from each class are actually hidden on the selection screen. The only information you're given is what the starting perk is, rather than what you can unlock later down the line. Despite their appearance though, the Biomutant classes don't actually affect your playthrough all that much and you can still spec into whatever playstyle you like when you get going. Here's everything you need to know about classes including the Biomutant best class.

Biomutant classes explained

There are five Biomutant classes to choose from (six if you pre-ordered the game). You're locked into your choice from the get-go so here's everything you need to know about each one.

Biomutant Dead-Eye class

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Starting Weapons: Two-handed sword & pistol.

Starting Perk: Perfect Reload – Your ranged weapons are reloaded instantly and your next magazine is granted +20% damage.

Unlockable Perks:

Crackshot – Non-automatic rifles inflict 20% more attack damage.

– Non-automatic rifles inflict 20% more attack damage. Quickload – -25% reload time for ranged weapons.

– -25% reload time for ranged weapons. Sniper – Non-automatic rifles have a 10% critical chance bonus.

– Non-automatic rifles have a 10% critical chance bonus. Gunslinger – Dual-wielded guns have 20% increase rate of fire.

– Dual-wielded guns have 20% increase rate of fire. Sharpshooter – Two-handed guns inflict double damage.

Dead-eye is a great Biomutant class if you essentially want to sack all melee combat off and focus entirely on ranged weapons. It also slightly increases your critical chance from 4% to 6%.

Biomutant Commando class

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Starting Weapons: Automatic rifle & one-handed melee weapon.

Starting Perk: Fury – Ranged weapon attacks inflict 10% more damage to the target.

Unlockable Perks:

Stimulus – Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when your health drops below 20%.

– Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when your health drops below 20%. Adrenaline – Your health regen is increased by 40% while in combat.

– Your health regen is increased by 40% while in combat. Shock – Shotgun hits have a 5% chance to stun a small enemy per hit inflicted.

– Shotgun hits have a 5% chance to stun a small enemy per hit inflicted. Brutality – Critical damage from ranged attacks is increased by 10%.

The Commando Biomutant class still focuses on ranged weapons, but is more akin to close-range combat than rifles. It's also much better at surviving at low health.

Biomutant Psi-Freak class

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Starting Weapons: Pistol & Spark Gloves

Starting Perk: Megamind – Your ki-energy regen is increased by 20%.

Unlockable Perks:

Nocturnal – You have +10 intellect attribute at night.

– You have +10 intellect attribute at night. Mind Melt – Power damage ability attacks have a 10% chance to inflict a critical hit.

– Power damage ability attacks have a 10% chance to inflict a critical hit. Psi Spikes – Power damage attacks inflict 10% more damage to the target.

– Power damage attacks inflict 10% more damage to the target. Brain Drain – Attacks that inflict power damage regenerate your health by 20%.

Psi-Freak is all about various abilities, so it's essentially the mage class of Biomutant. It also starts with the Spark Ball ability which throws a ball of energy in the direction you're facing, dealing damage to the enemy it hits.

Biomutant Saboteur class

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Starting Weapons: Pistol & two one-handed melee weapons.

Starting Perk: Your dodge energy cost is reduced by 20%.

Unlockable Perks:

Reflexes – Weapon based ranged attacks from enemies have a 10% chance to miss you completely.

– Weapon based ranged attacks from enemies have a 10% chance to miss you completely. Agile – Your dodge distance is increased by 20%.

– Your dodge distance is increased by 20%. Moving Target – Your basic movement speed is increased by 5% when in combat.

Target – Your basic movement speed is increased by 5% when in combat. Evasive – Your armor is increased by 20% while dodging and/or in the air.

The Saboteur Biomutant class is focused on one thing and one thing only: dodging. Alongside the starting perk, you also begin with Twin Silver Grip, which allows you to dual-wield two different one-handed melee weapons.

Biomutant Sentinel class

(Image credit: THQ Nordic)

Starting Weapons: Two-handed melee weapon & pistol.

Starting Perk: Toughness – Your base armor is increased by 10.

Unlockable Perks:

Medic – Health regen from items and in general is increased by 10%.

– Health regen from items and in general is increased by 10%. Ricochet – An enemy's weapon ranged attack has a 10% chance to ricochet back and damage the attacker.

– An enemy's weapon ranged attack has a 10% chance to ricochet back and damage the attacker. Invincibility – Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when you're at full health.

– Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when you're at full health. Knock – Dodging into a smaller enemy makes them stumble and fall.

This is basically the tank class of the group so if you enjoy brushing off shots that come at you rather than dodging them entirely, this is the one for you.

Biomutant Mercenary class

Starting Weapons: Two-handed melee weapon & one-handed melee weapon.

Starting Perk: Fury – Melee weapon attacks inflict 10% more damage to the target.

Unlockable Perks:

Megamind – Your ki-energy regen is increased by 20%.

– Your ki-energy regen is increased by 20%. Reflexes – Weapon bades ranged attacks from enemies have a 10% chance to miss you completely.

– Weapon bades ranged attacks from enemies have a 10% chance to miss you completely. Invincibility – Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when you're at full health.

– Your armor and damage from melee attacks is increased by 20% when you're at full health. Brutality – Critical damage from melee attacks is increased by 10%.

Mercenary is only available as a Biomutant class to those who have pre-ordered the game and is essentially a mash-up of all the other classes. It's solely focused on melee weapons and also comes with Twin Silver Grip for those dual-wield melee weapon shenanigans.

Biomutant Mercenary class not working or showing up?

Plenty of players are reporting issues with the Biomutant Mercenary class not showing up for them, despite having pre-ordered the game. Here are the solutions if it isn't working on your respective platform:

PS4: Use the PSN app on your smartphone to search for "Biomutant Mercenary class", then download it to your console remotely.

Use the PSN app on your smartphone to search for "Biomutant Mercenary class", then download it to your console remotely. PS5: On your console, close the game then highlight the icon and press options. Select "Manage Game Content" and you'll be able to download the Mercenary class from there.

On your console, close the game then highlight the icon and press options. Select "Manage Game Content" and you'll be able to download the Mercenary class from there. Xbox: Search for Biomutant in the store, then navigate to add-ons. Select the Mercenary class and download it.

Unfortunately there's no reported solution for PC players yet, but THQ Nordic has mentioned that they're investigating it. Sit tight!