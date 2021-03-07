UFC 259 live stream: how to watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz online

You won't want to miss the UFC 259 live stream tonight as it's one of the best main cards we've seen all year with three title bouts on the line. So if you want to watch Adesanya vs Blachowicz, we've got everything you need wherever you are in the world.

The early prelims are just getting underway, but you've got hours to go before the main card kicks off for UFC 259 in Las Vegas. The main event will see Israel Adesanya take his shot at becoming the fifth fighter to join the champ-champ club, but standing light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has fought hard for this title and isn’t going to give it up easily.

Should Adesanya take the belt, however, he will become the first to hold both a middleweight and light heavyweight title at the same time. It’s a tantalizing prospect for the middleweight champion, with an impressive start to his MMA career earning him third place in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and a stunning 20-0 record.

Defending titleholder Jan Blachowicz, however, has earned his place in tonight's fight as well. This will be his first title defense in the UFC and on paper Adesanya’s sparkling record puts Blachowicz at a severe disadvantage. However, after knocking out former champion Dominick Reyes to claim his spot on the top the bookies’ underdog had certainly surprised critics before.

However, the co-main event is shaping up to be just as intense as this light heavyweight battle. Should Adesanya win, he’ll be joining Amanda Nunes in the champ-champ hall of fame and she’s looking to defend the featherweight title that put her there this Saturday. One of the greats, Nunes has victories over the likes of Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko and Holly Holm under her belt already. She’ll be joined in the Octagon by Megan Anderson, who’s looking to upset ‘The Lioness’ after first-round finishes in her last two bouts.

Two incredible bouts are on the cards for tonight, then, so read on to find out how to live stream UFC 259.

UFC 259 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 259 live stream in the US:

If you're looking for a Blachowicz vs Adesanya live stream in the US you've got an easy task on your hands. Early prelims, prelims and the PPV main card are all viewable on ESPN+. Find out more about how to watch Blachowicz vs Adesanya PPV on ESPN Plus with the ESPN UFC PPV guide.

ESPN+ comes in at $5.99 a month, with UFC 259 sitting at $69.99 for the full card. However, you can bundle those costs for a discount on tonight's game as well via the link above. Prelims will begin at 8pm ET (5pm PT), with the main card beginning at 10pm ET (7pm PT).

Catch the whole of UFC 259 live stream in Canada:

Canadian fans looking for a UFC 259 live stream have a multitude of services to choose from. Early prelims will be shown on UFC Fight Pass and TSN, with prelims airing on both TSN and RDS. For the main card options include Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink, however we'd recommend going with Shaw Direct or watching the whole thing with a UFC Fight Pass.

Tune in for prelims at 8pm ET (5pm PT), while the main card starts at 10pm ET (7pm PT).

How to watch UFC 259 online in the UK:

If you're watching from the UK, a UFC Fight Pass is required for early prelims, but prelims and the main card will also be shown on BT Sport. Luckily, those looking for a UFC 259 live stream in the UK have it pretty cheap, as if you're not already a BT sport customer, you can pay a rolling monthly pass for just £25.

It's going to be a late one, though, with prelims kicking off at 1am BST on Sunday morning, and the main card slated for 3am. However, BT also offers spoiler-free replays which means you can catch your kip and still watch the big fight when you're ready.

If you normally live in the UK but are out of the country when the fight airs, a VPN can get you watching like you're back home.

Live Stream Blachowicz vs Adesanya UFC 259 in Australia:

You'll be able to find a UFC 259 live stream in Australia using a number of different services. Early prelims and prelims will be aired on ESPN and UFC Fight Pass, but you can catch the main card on Main Event or Fetch TV as well.

Thankfully, unlike other sports events, Australia has some pretty social hours for UFC. The main card will start at a leisurely 2pm AEST on Sunday, with prelims kicking off at 12pm.

Just like the other services above, you can tune in even if you're not in Australia at the time via a VPN.

Watch UFC 259 from elsewhere in the world:

If you're away from home, you might not be able to live stream UFC 259 using your usual service. This is because many of these services are geo-blocked to your region, making catching up while away a trickier affair. However, you can still watch UFC 259 live online even if you're not at home.

A VPN allows you to connect to the IP address of any country, which means you'll be able to use your streaming services as if you were sitting right at home. Simply download the software of your choice, choose a location to connect through and you're good to go.

We've been busy finding the best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix , testing plenty of options to find you the best software. In all those tests ExpressVPN turned out to be our favorite.

You're getting a massive range of reliable server locations from across the world and plenty of security baked in as well. Not only that, but it's available on a range of devices and you can even set up automatic protection whenever you're using a public WiFi connection as well.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch UFC 259 online with a VPN:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles, and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this MMA event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to any of the streaming service mentioned above

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!

UFC 259 - Main Card

There's plenty of fighters on the cusp of stardom lining this weekend's main card, and a few who are already there as well. That means you can look forward to plenty of action in Las Vegas tonight.

- Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight title bout)

- Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson (Women's Featherweight title bout)

- Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight title bout)

- Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober (Lightweight)

- Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 259 - Prelims

It's all about the bantamweight and flyweights in this weekend's prelim card, and plenty of action in the lead up to the main event.



- Dominick Cruz vs Casey Kenney (Bantamweight)

- Song Yadong vs Kyler Phillips (Bantamweight)

- Joseph Benavidez vs Askar Askarov (Flyweight)

- Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Kara-France (Flyweight)

UFC 259 - Early Prelims

If you're in it for the full night's action you'll have plenty to get started with, as six bouts line tonight's early prelims.



- Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa (Flyweight)

- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Carlos Ulberg (Light Heavyweight)

- Sean Brady vs Jake Matthews (Welterweight)

- Livinha Souza vs Amanda Lemos (Women's Strawweight)

- Uros Medic vs Aalon Cruz (Lightweight)

- Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones (Bantamweight)

