Twisted Metal TV series in the works from Deadpool writers

Sony is developing a live-action Twisted Metal TV series, Variety reports.

PlayStation Productions, which is also working on the highly anticipated The Last of Us HBO series, is teaming up with Sony yet again for the Twisted Metal TV show. Actor and producer Will Arnett is executive producing, with an original story from Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and a script from Cobra Kai's Michael Jonathan Smith.

The action-comedy will be based on the classic multiplayer PlayStation series that throws players into weaponized vehicles and pits them against each other in brutal demolition derby battles.

"Twisted Metal is one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation," said PlayStation Productions boss Asad Qizilbash. "We are thrilled to have such a great team working on bringing this iconic game to life for the fans."

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world and centers around a "motor-mouthed outsider" tasked with delivering a mysterious package with the help of a "trigger-happy car thief." Naturally, the duo encounters other people driving big ol' scary vehicles, including the terrifying clown Sweet Tooth from the games. It's said that Arnett is being considered to voice Sweet Tooth, but nothing's set in stone just yet.

"We love Twisted Metal in all its twisted insanity," said Sony Pictures exec Glenn Adilman. "Michael Jonathan Smith hit it out of the park with an action-packed, brilliantly funny adaptation and we are grateful for the support of Rhett, Paul, Will, and our friends at PlayStation."

