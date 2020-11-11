How to transfer games to PS5 external hard drive

If you're looking for how to transfer games to a PS5 external hard drive, you've come to the right place. The PS5 supports a huge variety of external hard drives, which is great while we wait for more info on the official PS5 compatible SSD drives for bolstering the internal storage space via the built-in M.2 SSD expansion slot.

However, right now the PS5 storage situation is a little complicated in places, so we'll break down the various ways to transfer games to a PS5 external hard drive below.

How to transfer PS5 games to external hard drive

Now this is the frustrating bit. You currently can't transfer PS5 games to an external hard drive, no matter whether you've invested in a super speedy external SSD or an external HDD.

This is apparently coming in a later update, but there's no word whether there will be certain requirements for the external drives that will support PS5 titles.

How to transfer PS4 games to PS5 external hard drive

However, there is a silver lining to this external storage dilemma, in that you can store PS4 games on your external hard drive to play on PS5. This includes all those PS Plus Collection games that you can download for free from launch if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, anything you want to re-download from your PS4 library on PS5, or anything new that's not getting a free PS5 upgrade.

If you've currently got any of this installed on your PS5 internal storage, you can transfer them all to an external drive and they'll run very happily from there.

To do this, head to:

Settings > Storage > Console Storage > Games and Apps

In this menu, tab over to "Items You Can Move" by hitting R1, and then either select the games and apps you want to transfer to your PS5 external hard drive, or simply hit select all to move all appropriate PS4 content.

To save you having to constantly monitor your installs it's worth checking the tickbox that says "Always Install PS4 Games to Extended Storage" in:

Settings > Storage > Extended Storage

How to use a PS4 external hard drive with PS5

But wait, there's more good news if you're already using an external hard drive with your PS4 - and most likely you will be if you've been on the PS4 train for a few years.

You can simply take your PS4 external hard drive and plug it straight into your PS5, and it'll recognise all your games. Heck it'll even queue up any PS5-specific updates there are for those installed there. Hack!

