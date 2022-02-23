Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreate that Spider-Man meme

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a home release date – and to celebrate, the official Twitter account for the movie shared an image of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreating an iconic Spider-Man meme.

The scene is a recreation of a moment from the 1967 Spider-Man animated series. The episode, titled "Double Identity," sees Spider-Man up against a villain named Charles Cameo who impersonates the web-slinger in order to steal priceless works of art. The three actors previously recreated the moment in a scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!

The film's Twitter account also revealed that the movie will be available to own from March 22, though there's currently no confirmed date for the movie reaching streaming services. It was previously revealed that, as per Deadline, No Way Home will be available to stream on Starz 'sometime over the next six months.’

Starz previously struck a deal with Sony that saw the studio’s big releases from 2005 to 2021 end up on the streamer first. No Way Home’s December arrival saw it just sneak in as the last major movie to head straight to that platform.

Sony's movies, going forward, will not play on Starz. That's because the studio's releases will instead be heading to Netflix for an exclusive 18-month period. Therefore, the first wave of Sony blockbusters this year, including Uncharted and Morbius, will arrive on Netflix after their cinema releases. That could even factor in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man universe projects, such as the mooted Madame Web movie starring Dakota Johnson.

