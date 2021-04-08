Netflix gets exclusive streaming rights to Sony films like Uncharted, Mobius, and more

Netflix and Sony have reached a deal that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to stream theatrical releases like Uncharted and Venom 2 within an 18-month window, reports Deadline .

The licensing deal replaces an agreement Starz and Sony had that dates back to 2005, and gives Netflix exclusive rights to stream Sony films within a year-and-a-half after their theatrical release. The deal officially starts in 2022 and with the state of movie theaters still in flux due to COVID-19, it makes sense that Netflix will also "have a first-look deal for any direct-to-streaming titles Sony is contemplating." Whether that means blockbuster films like Uncharted and the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will end up on Netflix at the same time as a theatrical release is unclear, but would fall in line with similar studio's release models.

For example, Godzilla vs. Kong simultaneously released on March 31 in US cinemas and on HBO Max. As COVID-19 vaccines become more readily available, movie theaters will continue to open around the globe, but it's still too soon to say what the future of theatrical releases will look like by 2022. Even if theaters are fully operational and highly-anticipated films like Uncharted and Mobius debut there first, they may end up on Netflix sooner than we'd expect - and it'll be the only place you can stream them for 18 months.

Netflix revealed other Sony Pictures films that will get the exclusive streaming window treatment, including Bullet Train, Where the Crawdads Sing, Morbius, Venom 2, the Jumanji sequel and the Bad Boys sequel.

Black Widow and Cruella will debut simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters.